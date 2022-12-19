Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tops 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

Published: Dec 19, 2022 at 02:25 PM

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol ended on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (293,679) ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541 votes), Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson (264,653 votes) and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (248,279) rounded out the top five.

The San Francisco 49ers led all clubs in total votes received. The Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs round out the top-five teams to receive the most fan votes.

The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Wednesday, December 21, live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed presented by Castrol" at 8 p.m. ET hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Rhett Lewis. Members of the Pro Bowl Games coaching staff who were collectively selected to 39 Pro Bowls -- Petyon Manning (head coach) and RAY LEWIS (defensive coordinator) from the AFC and Eli Manning (head coach) and DeMarcus Ware (defensive coordinator) from the NFC -- are slated to join.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its top athlete teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will be a week-long celebration of AFC vs. NFC competitions featuring a new format that spotlights Flag football. Fans can now buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL's biggest and brightest stars represent their team, city and conference.

Ticketholders will be able to witness all the impressive player feats live, including epic seven-on-seven Flag football games between the league's best players, exciting Pro Bowl Skills and a major musical performance. Sunday's events will also be televised from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

Visit probowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $35.

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

Table inside Article
Pos.Conf.Name, TeamVotesPos.Conf.Name, TeamVotes
QBAFCTua Tagovailoa, Dolphins306,861DEAFCMyles Garrett, Browns141,661
QBNFCJalen Hurts, Eagles215,634DENFCNick Bosa, 49ers239,151
RBAFCDerrick Henry, Titans160,799DTAFCQuinnen Williams, Jets215,452
RBNFCChristian McCaffrey, 49ers205,990DTNFCJavon Hargrave, Eagles127,847
FBAFCAlec Ingold, Dolphins200,032OLBAFCMatthew Judon, Patriots154,780
FBNFCKyle Juszczyk, 49ers227,484OLBNFCMicah Parsons, Cowboys168,473
WRAFCTyreek Hill, Dolphins293,679ILBAFCNick Bolton, Chiefs136,342
WRNFCJustin Jefferson, Vikings264,653ILBNFCFred Warner, 49ers149,521
TEAFCTravis Kelce, Chiefs248,279CBAFCSauce Gardner, Jets191,876
TENFCGeorge Kittle, 49ers201,905CBNFCTariq Woolen, Seahawks166,954
TAFCTerron Armstead, Dolphins122,914SSAFCDerwin James, Chargers166,677
TNFCTrent Williams, 49ers134,491SSNFCHarrison Smith, Vikings131,720
GAFCKevin Zeitler, Ravens87,035FSAFCMinkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers150,541
GNFCZack Martin, Cowboys70,105FSNFCKerby Joseph, Lions104,581
CAFCCreed Humphrey, Chiefs133,683PAFCRyan Stonehouse, Titans57,577
CNFCJason Kelce, Eagles152,795PNFCTress Way, Commanders132,945
KAFCJustin Tucker, Ravens151,332STAFCJustin Hardee, Jets121,943
KNFCJason Myers, Seahawks86,508STNFCKris Boyd, Vikings110,120
RSAFCIsiah Pacheco, Chiefs117,314LSAFCThomas Hennessy, Jets72,484
RSNFCKene Nwangwu, Vikings125,869LSNFCAndrew DePaola, Vikings93,948

