Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol ended on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (293,679) ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541 votes), Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson (264,653 votes) and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (248,279) rounded out the top five.

The San Francisco 49ers led all clubs in total votes received. The Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs round out the top-five teams to receive the most fan votes.

The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Wednesday, December 21, live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed presented by Castrol" at 8 p.m. ET hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Rhett Lewis. Members of the Pro Bowl Games coaching staff who were collectively selected to 39 Pro Bowls -- Petyon Manning (head coach) and RAY LEWIS (defensive coordinator) from the AFC and Eli Manning (head coach) and DeMarcus Ware (defensive coordinator) from the NFC -- are slated to join.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its top athlete teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will be a week-long celebration of AFC vs. NFC competitions featuring a new format that spotlights Flag football. Fans can now buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL's biggest and brightest stars represent their team, city and conference.