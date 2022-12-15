2022 NFL season's top 10 wide receivers: Justin Jefferson reels in No. 1 spot over Tyreek Hill

OVERALL SCORE: 95





After the Chiefs traded Hill in the offseason, he presented an ideal case study for how important an elite receiver can be to an offense. What would Hill's performance look like when he didn't have an out-of-this-world quarterback throwing to him? Instead of taking a step back, Hill has elevated an entire offense and been the key to third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's breakout season. The "Cheetah" has put up historic efficiency numbers this season, gaining 3.7 yards for every route run. To put that in perspective, he is the only player in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) to average over 3.3 yards per route in a season (min. 300 routes run). Like Jefferson in Minnesota, Hill's presence forces defenses to become more predictable and one dimensional. Afraid of getting beat deep, defenses have played split-safety coverages at the highest rate against the Dolphins (51 percent) and man coverage at the lowest rate (17 percent). They really don't have a choice, as Hill's yards per route figure jumps to 4.2 against man coverage and 4.6 when left on an island against single-high coverages.