RB Index, Week 15: Three fresh-legged running backs who could impact the NFL playoff picture

Sitting at 7-6 after losing two straight, the Jets are the ninth seed in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 15, so they have some work to do. The team has relied heavily on the defense, with the offense making changes throughout the season at key positions, including running back. Knight is the third back to earn starting reps in 2022, joining Breece Hall and Michael Carter. In two starts in Weeks 13-14 this season, the undrafted rookie has shown promise, putting up 161 rush yards and a rush touchdown on 32 carries (5.0 yards per carry) while adding 34 yards in the pass game. Knight's punishing running style and size (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) make him tough to tackle, especially late in the season. In light of the uncertainty at quarterback, Knight could -- and should -- become the focal point of the unit from here on out.