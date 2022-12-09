NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee) again missed practice on Friday and it looks like Tyler Huntley will be getting the start versus Pittsburgh, per coach John Harbaugh.
- FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets
- DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) out
- WR Marquez Stevenson (practice squad)
- WR Isaiah Coulter (from practice squad)
- RB D'Onte Foreman (foot) is not listed on the injury report versus Seattle and is good to go.
- DT Matthew Ioannidis (calf) questionable
- OLB Cory Littelton (ankle) questionable
- FS Myles Hartsfield (ankle) questionable
- S Xavier Woods (knee) questionable
- WR Amari Cooper (hip) will be questionable for Sunday versus Cincinnati, per coach Kevin Stefanski.
- TE David Njoku (knee) is "good to go" for Sunday after missing Week 13, per Stefanski.
- WR James Washington (foot) is "ready to go" for his season debut on Sunday versus the Texans, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. Washington broke his foot during training camp after signing a free-agent contract with Dallas.
- WR Kalif Raymond (illness) will return to practice on Friday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
- DE Romeo Okwara (Achilles) is giving Campbell confidence about making his season debut on Sunday versus the Vikings, the coach said Friday.
- CB Jeff Okudah (illness) is returning to practice, per Campbell.
- QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) will practice today and the team will see how he feels tomorrow to see if he can play in Sunday’s game at Tennessee, per coach Doug Pederson.
- RB Josh Jacobs will have tests on his injured pinkie finger, but initial X-rays during the game were negative and he was able to function after it was popped into place last night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- RB Saquon Barkley (neck) will be limited in practice again on Friday and his status versus the Eagles on Sunday is in question, coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
- DL Micheal Clemons (illness) questionable to play Sunday against Buffalo
- RB Najee Harris (oblique) logged a full practice on Friday and carries no injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
- WR Diontae Johnson (hip) questionable
- OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) questionable
- RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) will be the only player ruled out for Sunday versus San Francisco, per coach Todd Bowles.