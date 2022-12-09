Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 9

Published: Dec 09, 2022 at 12:06 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 8-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Lamar Jackson (knee) again missed practice on Friday and it looks like Tyler Huntley will be getting the start versus Pittsburgh, per coach John Harbaugh.
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 9-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Carolina Panthers
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Amari Cooper (hip) will be questionable for Sunday versus Cincinnati, per coach Kevin Stefanski.
  • TE David Njoku (knee) is "good to go" for Sunday after missing Week 13, per Stefanski. 
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 9-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR James Washington (foot) is "ready to go" for his season debut on Sunday versus the Texans, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. Washington broke his foot during training camp after signing a free-agent contract with Dallas. 
Detroit Lions
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Kalif Raymond (illness) will return to practice on Friday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
  • DE Romeo Okwara (Achilles) is giving Campbell confidence about making his season debut on Sunday versus the Vikings, the coach said Friday.
  • CB Jeff Okudah (illness) is returning to practice, per Campbell. 
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) will practice today and the team will see how he feels tomorrow to see if he can play in Sunday’s game at Tennessee, per coach Doug Pederson.
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • RB Josh Jacobs will have tests on his injured pinkie finger, but initial X-rays during the game were negative and he was able to function after it was popped into place last night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
New York Giants
2022 · 7-4-1

INJURIES

  • RB Saquon Barkley (neck) will be limited in practice again on Friday and his status versus the Eagles on Sunday is in question, coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
New York Jets
2022 · 7-5-0

INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Najee Harris (oblique) logged a full practice on Friday and carries no injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
  • WR Diontae Johnson (hip) questionable
  • OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) questionable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 6-6-0

INJURIES

  • RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) will be the only player ruled out for Sunday versus San Francisco, per coach Todd Bowles.

Related Content

news

Giants coach Brian Daboll: Saquon Barkley's status in question vs. Eagles due to sore neck

Giants RB Saquon Barkley was added to the injury report on Thursday with a neck injury and will be limited again on Friday, bringing question to his status for Sunday.

news

Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in playing in regular season

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent following visits to New York, Buffalo and Dallas. Joining Prime Video's "TNF in The Shop" for Thursday Night Football, Beckham said at this point he's targeting a return for the postseason only.

news

Lions hope to expand rookie Jameson Williams' role vs. Vikings: It'll be 'real exciting to watch'

Rookie receiver Jameson Williams got his feet wet in the Lions' Week 13 win over Jacksonville, his first snaps of the season since suffering an ACL tear in college. Now Detroit hopes to see the wideout plunge further into the water.

news

Jets QB Mike White on facing Bills after four-INT game in 2021: 'I don't want it to beat me twice'

Mike White has jumpstarted the Jets offense following Zach Wilson's November benching, throwing for 315-plus yards in back-to-back weeks, but he knows Buffalo is a different test, particularly after last year's disaster.

news

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots offense is 'how a defensive guy would call offensive plays'

Ahead of Monday night's game against New England, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the Pats' play-calling under Matt Patricia.

news

Maxx Crosby on Raiders' latest collapse against Rams: 'I just feel bad for the fans'

Thursday night's epic 17-16 loss to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams marked the fourth game the Las Vegas Raiders have lost after building a 13-plus point lead this season.

news

Baker Mayfield delivers magical win for Rams: 'I don't know if you could write it any better than that'

Just two days after he was claimed by the Rams off waivers from the Panthers, Baker Mayfield led a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive to push his new team past the Raiders.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Rams' win over Raiders on Thursday night

Having been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, Baker Mayfield rallied his new squad past the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football" for a 17-16 victory in near-miraculous fashion.

news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs returns after leaving with hand injury

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs left the game briefly due to a hand injury, but returned against the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Week 14 Thursday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz reveals he underwent surgery to repair torn ACL, MCL

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz told reporters on Thursday, while accepting his Man of the Year nomination, that he suffered tears to both his ACL and MCL, requiring surgery to repair both ligaments.

