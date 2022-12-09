Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Sunday vs. Titans

Published: Dec 09, 2022 at 04:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Trevor Lawrence's rough week could keep him from playing Sunday.

Lawrence landed on Jacksonville's official injury report with a questionable designation for its Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence was one of three Jaguars listed as questionable, with the other two being receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder).

It's been a difficult seven or so days for Lawrence, who went from savoring a "lights out" performance in Week 12 to suffering a toe injury in a Week 13 loss he later admitted was embarrassing. The injury didn't cost Lawrence any snaps in the loss to Detroit, but it did linger long enough to make his status for Jacksonville's next game uncertain.

The injury also interrupts what was a positive month-plus for Lawrence, who finally appeared to be figuring things out in his second professional season, posting a passer rating of 108.6 since Week 9, the fourth-best mark among all qualified NFL quarterbacks. That stretch included wins over Las Vegas and Baltimore, with the latter requiring Lawrence to author a fantastic comeback that was so impressive, they entered Week 13 as the road favorite against Detroit.

Things came crashing down in the 40-14 defeat in the Motor City, but Lawrence avoided serious injury in an awkward tackle that left many fearing the worst. Instead, he came away with a toe ailment, which could keep him out of Week 14.

At 4-8, the Jaguars are playing for the future, which includes continuing to help Lawrence develop as an NFL starter. That can only happen with live reps, which he might not get this weekend.

