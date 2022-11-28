Around the NFL

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says Trevor Lawrence 'was lights out' in comeback win over Ravens

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 09:39 AM
Kevin Patra

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence enjoyed his best performance as a pro Sunday, spearheading a 28-27 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, including the go-ahead two-point conversion with 14 seconds remaining.

"Trevor today was lights out," coach Doug Pederson beamed. "He played extremely well."

Lawrence completed 29 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns, his first career game with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus passing TDs and zero interceptions. The QB also earned a career-high 129.8 passer rating and 8.7 pass yards per attempt.

It was the type of performance the Jags foresaw when making Lawrence the No. 1 overall pick in 2021.

"It's a step in the right direction, you know," Pederson said. "I would say these last three games or so, he's really done a really nice job with our system and our offense. ... I think he had a pretty good game and took care of the football. He's heading in the right direction."

The Ravens took a 19-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Jags answered by scoring 10 straight points, aided by a fumble recovery by the defense. After the Ravens took the lead back just ahead of the two-minute warning, Lawrence responded again.

Jacksonville scored on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard TD pass from Lawrence to Marvin Jones. Pederson elected to play for the win instead of overtime, and the QB came through, hitting Zay Jones for the two-point conversion.

It marked Lawrence's second fourth-quarter comeback, game-winning drive in 2022 (Week 9 vs. Raiders), and the third of his career.

"Sometimes it's the difference between what we see in Trevor and sometimes what the fan might see or what y'all might see," Pederson said. "This guy throws an incredibly good football and he's smart and he sees the field, and he can make all the throws. You're just seeing that. You're just seeing that execution with him and that maturity with him."

With Pederson at the helm and Lawrence continuing to develop, the Jags have the makings of a fun squad for years to come.

