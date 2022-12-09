Giants coach Brian Daboll: Saquon Barkley's status in question vs. Eagles due to sore neck

Saquon Barkley's status for Sunday's tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles is up in the air.

The running back was added to the injury report on Thursday with a neck injury and will be limited again on Friday.

"Week 14, neck's a little sore," coach Brian Daboll said Friday, via Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

The coach noted that he hopes Barkley can play but "probably got to see" regarding his status for Sunday.

The keystone of Big Blue's offense, Barkley has generated 1,055 rush yards (fourth in NFL) and 1,296 scrimmage yards (fifth) in 2022.

Barkley has been stymied the past three games, generating fewer than 70 rush yards from Weeks 11-13, and the Giants are 0-2-1 in that span.