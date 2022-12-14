Analysis

NFL rookie rankings at quarter pole of 2022 season: Jets duo holds top spots; Lions lead with three reps

Daniel Jeremiah

With the 2022 NFL regular season entering its final quarter, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the midseason rookie rankings.

Rank
1
Sauce Gardner
New York Jets · CB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 4 overall


Gardner has already established himself as a premier player in the NFL. He’s shut down some of the league’s top wide receivers. 

Rank
2
3
Garrett Wilson
New York Jets · WR

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 10 overall


Wilson has seen his production reach a whole new level with the change at quarterback for the Jets (averaging 6.3 catches for 111.7 yards per game with Mike White under center). He is electric with the ball in his hands. 

Rank
3
1
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints · WR

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 11 overall


Olave has been a bright spot for the Saints in what’s been a tough season to this point. He’s a pristine route runner and creates a lot of separation. 

Rank
4
1
Tariq Woolen
Seattle Seahawks · CB

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 153 overall


Woolen has been the most productive defender in the class. He’s tied for the league lead with six interceptions, which obviously stands out, but it’s his smooth movement and pattern matching in coverage that have impressed me the most. 

Rank
5
2
Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions · DE

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 2 overall


Hutchinson makes at least one or two impact plays every week. He leads all rookies in sacks with seven heading into Week 15. 

Rank
6
2
Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans · RB

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 107 overall


Pierce has emerged as one of the league’s top power runners. Unfortunately, his status is in question due to the ankle injury he suffered against the Cowboys.

Rank
7
1
Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks · RB

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 41 overall


I love Walker’s combination of speed and power. He will be a key building block for the Seattle offense moving forward. 

Rank
8
10
Ikem Ekwonu
Carolina Panthers · OT

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 6 overall


Ekwonu had some early struggles this season, but he’s shown improvement, flashing the ability to dominate in both the run and pass games. 

Rank
9
NR
Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers · WR

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 34 overall


Watson has been on a touchdown tear, scoring seven times since Week 10 (most in the NFL over that span despite having a bye in Week 14). His speed jumps off the screen. 

Rank
10
6
George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers · WR

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 52 overall


Pickens plays with passion, and he has put together an impressive highlight reel of grabs this fall. 

Rank
11
3
Devin Lloyd
Jacksonville Jaguars · LB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 27 overall


Lloyd has a GPS for the football on run plays and he is excellent in coverage. 

Rank
12
3
Jalen Pitre
Houston Texans · S

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 37 overall


Pitre is one of my favorite players in this year’s rookie class. He flies around the field and delivers big hits while also providing solid ball production. 

Rank
13
3
Drake London
Atlanta Falcons · WR

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 8 overall


London has shown he has the size and toughness to work in the middle of the field. He’s used his big frame to win on the outside, too. 

Rank
14
5
Travon Walker
Jacksonville Jaguars · OLB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 1 overall


Walker is still a developmental pass rusher, but he’s been very firm at the point of attack in the run game. Unfortunately, he’s dealing with a high ankle sprain right now.

Rank
15
4
Jack Jones
New England Patriots · CB

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 121 overall


I love Jones’ mix of quickness, toughness and ball skills. 

Rank
16
4
Tyler Linderbaum
Baltimore Ravens · C

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 25 overall


Linderbaum has struggled against some of the bigger/more powerful nose tackles he’s faced, but his overall play has been consistent. 

Rank
17
NR
George Karlaftis
Kansas City Chiefs · DE

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 30 overall


Karlaftis is getting better every week. He has flashed polish with his hand moves and the effort is excellent. 

Rank
18
5
Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants · OLB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 5 overall


Thibodeaux hasn’t produced many sacks (two so far), but his pressure rate is solid and I’ve been impressed with his motor. 

Rank
19
NR
Kader Kohou
Miami Dolphins · CB

UNDRAFTED


I was late to the party on Kohou. After seeing him in-person against the Chargers in Week 14, I became a believer. He is an excellent tackler and provides sticky coverage. 

Rank
20
NR
Kyle Hamilton
Baltimore Ravens · S

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 14 overall


Hamilton has been a steady, reliable tackler for the Ravens. His size and length are nice assets in coverage, as well. 

Rank
21
4
Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers · LB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 22 overall


Walker has been outstanding in coverage. His speed and range jump off the screen. 

Rank
22
1
Malcolm Rodriguez
Detroit Lions · LB

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 188 overall


The Lions, who lead all teams with three representatives in my rankings, nailed this draft class. Rodriguez has played like a first-round pick. 

Rank
23
NR
DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys · CB

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 167 overall


Bland was one of my favorite sleepers in the draft. He’s continuing to shine and make plays on the ball. 

Rank
24
NR
James Houston
Detroit Lions · OLB

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 217 overall


Houston has only played in three games, but he already has four sacks. He’s showing a special gift for pressuring the passer. He has unorthodox pass-rush moves, but they work!

Rank
25
Jamaree Salyer
Los Angeles Chargers · OT

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 195 overall


Salyer has helped save the Chargers’ season following the injury to left tackle Rashawn Slater. He’s going to be a solid starter at right tackle or a guard spot once Slater is able to return. 

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

