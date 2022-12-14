NFL rookie rankings at quarter pole of 2022 season: Jets duo holds top spots; Lions lead with three reps

With the 2022 NFL regular season entering its final quarter, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.
NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the midseason rookie rankings.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 4 overall
Gardner has already established himself as a premier player in the NFL. He’s shut down some of the league’s top wide receivers.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 10 overall
Wilson has seen his production reach a whole new level with the change at quarterback for the Jets (averaging 6.3 catches for 111.7 yards per game with Mike White under center). He is electric with the ball in his hands.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 11 overall
Olave has been a bright spot for the Saints in what’s been a tough season to this point. He’s a pristine route runner and creates a lot of separation.
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 153 overall
Woolen has been the most productive defender in the class. He’s tied for the league lead with six interceptions, which obviously stands out, but it’s his smooth movement and pattern matching in coverage that have impressed me the most.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 2 overall
Hutchinson makes at least one or two impact plays every week. He leads all rookies in sacks with seven heading into Week 15.
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 107 overall
Pierce has emerged as one of the league’s top power runners. Unfortunately, his status is in question due to the ankle injury he suffered against the Cowboys.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 41 overall
I love Walker’s combination of speed and power. He will be a key building block for the Seattle offense moving forward.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 6 overall
Ekwonu had some early struggles this season, but he’s shown improvement, flashing the ability to dominate in both the run and pass games.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 34 overall
Watson has been on a touchdown tear, scoring seven times since Week 10 (most in the NFL over that span despite having a bye in Week 14). His speed jumps off the screen.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 52 overall
Pickens plays with passion, and he has put together an impressive highlight reel of grabs this fall.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 27 overall
Lloyd has a GPS for the football on run plays and he is excellent in coverage.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 37 overall
Pitre is one of my favorite players in this year’s rookie class. He flies around the field and delivers big hits while also providing solid ball production.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 8 overall
London has shown he has the size and toughness to work in the middle of the field. He’s used his big frame to win on the outside, too.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 1 overall
Walker is still a developmental pass rusher, but he’s been very firm at the point of attack in the run game. Unfortunately, he’s dealing with a high ankle sprain right now.
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 121 overall
I love Jones’ mix of quickness, toughness and ball skills.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 25 overall
Linderbaum has struggled against some of the bigger/more powerful nose tackles he’s faced, but his overall play has been consistent.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 30 overall
Karlaftis is getting better every week. He has flashed polish with his hand moves and the effort is excellent.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 5 overall
Thibodeaux hasn’t produced many sacks (two so far), but his pressure rate is solid and I’ve been impressed with his motor.
UNDRAFTED
I was late to the party on Kohou. After seeing him in-person against the Chargers in Week 14, I became a believer. He is an excellent tackler and provides sticky coverage.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 14 overall
Hamilton has been a steady, reliable tackler for the Ravens. His size and length are nice assets in coverage, as well.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 22 overall
Walker has been outstanding in coverage. His speed and range jump off the screen.
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 188 overall
The Lions, who lead all teams with three representatives in my rankings, nailed this draft class. Rodriguez has played like a first-round pick.
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 167 overall
Bland was one of my favorite sleepers in the draft. He’s continuing to shine and make plays on the ball.
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 217 overall
Houston has only played in three games, but he already has four sacks. He’s showing a special gift for pressuring the passer. He has unorthodox pass-rush moves, but they work!
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 195 overall
Salyer has helped save the Chargers’ season following the injury to left tackle Rashawn Slater. He’s going to be a solid starter at right tackle or a guard spot once Slater is able to return.