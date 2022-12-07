RB Index, Week 14: Three teams whose 2023 starting RB isn't on the current roster

RBs on current roster: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear





The Panthers land on this list because Christian McCaffrey is no longer with the team. The decision to deal the former All-Pro away before the trade deadline set up two possible scenarios:





1) If the Panthers stick with interim head coach Steve Wilks for next season, there's a chance he brings back Foreman, who is headed for free agency. The 26-year-old veteran has started the past five games, posting three 100-yard rushing performances. McCaffrey's departure came just before Week 7, and in that span, the Panthers rank a surprising 12th in rushing yards while relying on Foreman and Hubbard, which has helped them stay competitive in the NFC South. Hubbard, who has two more years remaining on his rookie contract after this season, has been dealing with an ankle injury. He's averaging a career-best 4.3 yards per carry, but his inconsistency could prevent him from emerging as the team's RB1.





2) If the organization hires a new coach, they will likely clean house, meaning the Panthers would have a new quarterback, a new running back -- the whole thing. Carolina could sign a free agent or look to the draft. As much as I like Foreman, this seems like a likely scenario to me.