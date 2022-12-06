2022 NFL season: Five playoff contenders facing toughest schedules down the stretch

If we're going strictly by the numbers, the Giants' remaining schedule stands as the toughest among NFL teams that have not been eliminated from playoff contention, with a combined opponent win percentage of .710. Four of their five remaining games are against likely playoff teams or teams scratching and clawing to get in, such as the Commanders (the team they just tied on Sunday) in Washington in two weeks.





However, there's a caveat: While the two remaining games against the 11-1 Eagles tilt that percentage heavily, there's a chance Philly could have the top seed in the NFC wrapped up heading into the final weekend of the regular season, meaning many Eagles starters could be resting when the Giants visit them in Week 18. There's also a possible cupcake against the Colts in Week 17. Give credit for Indianapolis playing tough for 47 or so minutes against Dallas, but their late meltdown suggests that's a team that could collapse shortly if it hasn't already.





But otherwise, this schedule is a rough one, with the next three games likely determining the Giants' fates. Brian Daboll has unquestionably done a fantastic job in his first season as head coach. The Giants were not expected to contend this season, but outside of the Lions game, they've had chances to win almost every game so far.





If they can somehow scratch out two wins against the Eagles, Commanders and Vikings, they might see this surprising season through to the postseason. If not, however, the fairytale might not quite reach completion.