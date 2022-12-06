Eli Manning to coach NFC vs. brother Peyton's AFC in first-ever Pro Bowl Games

Published: Dec 05, 2022 at 10:49 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Eli Manning will officially oppose brother Peyton as head coaches of the inaugural Pro Bowl Games.

Announced during Week 13's Monday night Manningcast, Eli will coach the NFC against Peyton's AFC.

Taking place in Las Vegas in February, the first-ever Pro Bowl Games will be a week-long celebration of player skills that spotlights flag football. The AFC-NFC competition will culminate in a flag football game featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium, which will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

The head coaches, who combined to make 18 Pro Bowls and win four Super Bowls in their illustrious careers, are responsible for determining which of the 44 Pro Bowl players will take part in each of the Pro Bowl skill competitions and decide the best lineups for the three seven-on-seven AFC versus NFC flag football games.

Though Peyton and Eli are the head coaches, they'll have star-studded coaching staffs, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale for the Pro Bowl Games now and voting is open.

Related Content

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the NFC?

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the AFC?

news

Jim Kelly, Emmitt Smith among 2019 Pro Bowl captains

news

2018 Pro Bowl Voting

news

2018 Pro Bowl Voting

news

2018 Pro Bowl Voting

news

2017 Pro Bowl voting

news

New Pro Bowl format produces deliciously awkward matchups

Patrick Peterson vs. Larry Fitzgerald? Yes, the new Pro Bowl format pits these Arizona Cardinals against each other -- and that's not the only awkward matchup. Aditi Kinkhabwala reports on this new twist.

news

2017 Pro Bowl presented by Aquafina - Pro Bowl Week

news

Pro Bowl is cure for what ails NFL stars after disappointing year

Losing sucks, but hanging out in Hawaii does not. After ending the season with disappointment, Pro Bowlers like Peyton Manning are doing their best to put it all behind them, Jeff Darlington writes.

news

Peyton Manning implores Pro Bowl participants to play hard

Peyton Manning knows the value of the Pro Bowl, and he knows it's in jeopardy. That's why, Jeff Darlington reports, the Denver Broncos QB demanded that his fellow participants give the game their all.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE