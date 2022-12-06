Eli Manning to coach NFC vs. brother Peyton's AFC in first-ever Pro Bowl Games

Eli Manning will officially oppose brother Peyton as head coaches of the inaugural Pro Bowl Games.

Announced during Week 13's Monday night Manningcast, Eli will coach the NFC against Peyton's AFC.

Taking place in Las Vegas in February, the first-ever Pro Bowl Games will be a week-long celebration of player skills that spotlights flag football. The AFC-NFC competition will culminate in a flag football game featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium, which will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

The head coaches, who combined to make 18 Pro Bowls and win four Super Bowls in their illustrious careers, are responsible for determining which of the 44 Pro Bowl players will take part in each of the Pro Bowl skill competitions and decide the best lineups for the three seven-on-seven AFC versus NFC flag football games.

Though Peyton and Eli are the head coaches, they'll have star-studded coaching staffs, which will be announced in the coming weeks.