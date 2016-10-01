2017 Pro Bowl voting

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 02:54 PM

The 2017 Pro Bowl is headed to the home of Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Old format returns! The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following three years using a revised, "unconferenced" format. The NFL's best will once again be in the spotlight as 88 players -- 44 from the AFC and 44 from the NFC -- are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.

So, it's time to vote for the 2017 Pro Bowl, where the best meets the next. Vote now by tweeting #ProBowlVote and the players first and last names or access the full ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote (see link below.) 

So, what are you waiting for? Send your favorite players to the game. Vote now!  

