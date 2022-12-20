2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team

Remaining schedule:





As Aaron Rodgers mentioned after Monday night’s win, the Packers still need plenty to break their way to earn a playoff berth this year. But the reigning back-to-back MVP is feeling confident. One reason why might be the recent play of rookie WR Christian Watson, who’s found his groove after a lackluster first half of the season. Watson is finding a ton of success against man coverage, with Next Gen Stats showing he ranks fourth in receiving yards (218) and tied for first in TDs (4) since Week 10. Great news for Green Bay, considering two of its final three opponents -- the Dolphins and Lions -- play a lot of man.





Rodgers’ running mates on the other side of the ball have truly been a mixed bag, ranking 29th against the run but second against the pass this year. Driving much of the unit’s success against opposing passers has been its ability to apply pressure at the fourth-highest rate in the league (30.8%). Thus, Green Bay’s pass rushers are likely licking their chops thinking about their Week 17 meeting against the Vikings, who have allowed Kirk Cousins to be pressured at the third-highest rate (35.4%).