NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 19

- CB Marcus Peters suffered a mild calf strain in Saturday's loss to Cleveland and he will likely miss some time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that Peters' absence should be a short one.
- DE Sam Hubbard is expected to miss a few weeks because of a left calf injury he suffered in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero adds that the hope is Hubbard can make it back for the playoffs.
- RB Jonathan Taylor is unlikely to return this season after sustaining a high ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to Minnesota, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- QB Mike White (ribs) is still being evaluated and it is unknown whether or not he will be available for Thursday night's game versus the Jaguars, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday.
- RB Bam Knight (ankle) will be questionable for Thursday night, per Saleh.
- WR Denzel Mims (concussion) is likely out this week, per Saleh.
- DT Quinnen Williams (calf) has a positive outlook toward a return Thursday, per Saleh.