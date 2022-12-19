Around the NFL

Packers release veteran WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday's game vs. Rams

Published: Dec 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Sammy Watkins' first year with Green Bay didn't last a full 18 weeks.

The Packers are releasing the veteran receiver, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources informed of the situation. Watkins will head to waivers following his release.

Watkins joined Green Bay with the goal of becoming a trusted target for Aaron Rodgers in a receiving corps that was largely comprised of young, inexperienced pass-catchers. Instead, he caught just 13 passes for 206 yards in nine games played, missed a month's worth of action due to a hamstring injury, and played a combined total of only 11 snaps between Weeks 12 and 13, the last two contests in which he participated this season.

With Watkins quickly fading into the background, the aforementioned youngsters gradually played a bigger part in the Packers' offense. Christian Watson has scored a touchdown on more than 25 percent of his total receptions (25 catches, 401 yards, seven scores), and Romeo Doubs currently ranks sixth among all Packers in receiving yards with 314 and three touchdowns.

It appears as if Watkins and the Packers realized their time spent together wasn't producing much of anything, and it was best if they went their separate ways. He'll head to waivers with just three games remaining in his ninth NFL season.

The Packers host the Los Angeles Rams tonight on Monday Night Football.

