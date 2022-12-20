Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Dak Prescott among four superstars playing below expectation

There's isn't a bigger superstar than the G.O.A.T., and his team is having one of the most disappointing campaigns of the 2022 season. The Buccaneers' Week 15 loss, in which they gave up a 17-point lead to the Bengals, further emphasized Brady's struggles this season. Tampa Bay gave up possession on plays from its own territory on five straight drives, with Brady committing four turnovers (two INTs, two fumbles) in the process. With the loss making it eight on the season (a career-high for Brady), his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day definitely rivaled Alexander's.





These uncharacteristic turnovers have cost Tampa dearly, with Brady committing five of his seven INTs this season over the last three games. Now, he hasn't had any help from the Bucs' league-worst run game and the defense has battled the injury bug, but that's why it's even more crucial for Brady to protect the ball. He is on pace to have more than 750 pass attempts in 2022 -- feels like a questionable recipe for success -- and needs some help from his supporting cast. He's pressing too often when trying to cover up issues along a struggling offensive line, and he's rushing through his reads and missing throws that are normally routine from the pocket.





There's still a lot to play for with Tampa Bay still somehow holding a one-game lead in the division at 6-8. Get Brady into the postseason and anything can happen, but the Bucs are going in the wrong direction, dropping three of their past four games.