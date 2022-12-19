NFL stats and records, Week 15: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts closes in on Cam Newton records

Herbert struggled for the majority of the Chargers' matchup with the Titans in Week 15. However, he delivered when the Chargers needed him most. After the Titans tied the game at 14 with 48 seconds remaining, Herbert led a six-play, 57-yard drive that resulted in Cameron Dicker's game-winning field goal with no time remaining. During that game-winning drive, Herbert surpassed 4,000 passing yards for the season, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to start his career with three straight 4,000-yard passing seasons. The win brought the Chargers to 8-6 on the season and lifted them into the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoffs.