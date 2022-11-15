Around the NFL

2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol now open 

Published: Nov 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM

New York, NY -- The 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol is now open and fans can show their support for their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster. The NFL will leverage social media platforms to showcase its players' incredible athletic accomplishments and competitive spirit, while also highlighting their unique personalities away from the gridiron. Fans who vote via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII courtesy of Castrol.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon is headed back to Las Vegas for the second-consecutive year. The reimagined Pro Bowl Games experience presents an exciting new format that spotlights NFL Flag football and a week-long celebration of player skills as the NFL's biggest and brightest stars represent their team, their city, and their fanbase.

Throughout the week, The Pro Bowl Games will also integrate new challenges where players showcase their football and non-football skills in unique competitions. The revamped programming allows the top stars to show off their skills and celebrate their accomplishments in a fun, memorable way, surrounded by their families and fans. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate with an action-packed NFL Flag football game featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 5th, 2023.

Fans can vote as often as they'd like starting today (November 15) until Thursday, December 15 across a variety of platforms, including:

  • www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote
  • On Club sites (i.e. https://www.newyorkjets.com/pro-bowl-games/vote)
  • Twitter -- During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 1 – Dec. 15). Fans can vote directly on Twitter by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

Fans can text VOTE to 635635 for more info on how to vote.

Player selections will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the All-Star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.

The following is a breakdown of positions and the corresponding numbers of players who will be selected (44 players per conference, 88 total) for The Pro Bowl Games:

OFFENSE

  • Wide Receivers (8)
  • Tight Ends (4)
  • Tackles (6)
  • Guards (6)
  • Centers (4)
  • Quarterbacks (6)
  • Running Backs (6)
  • Fullbacks (2)

DEFENSE

  • Defensive Ends (6)
  • Interior Linemen (6)
  • Outside Linebackers (6)
  • Inside/Middle Linebackers (4)
  • Cornerbacks (8)
  • Safeties (6)

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Punters (2)
  • Placekickers (2)
  • Return Specialists (2)
  • Special Teamers (2)
  • Long Snappers (2)

More details around how fans can get involved with The Pro Bowl Games festivities will be announced at a later date. Visit ProBowl.com for the latest event details.

Tickets for The Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, February 5th, go on sale on Thursday, December 1. See new skills challenges, experience the first-ever AFC versus NFC 7-on-7 Flag Football games, and catch a live concert performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For more from NFL Communications, visit NFLCommunications.com and follow @NFL345.

