Week 16 NFL game picks: Jets nip Jaguars on Thursday night; Cowboys edge out Eagles

Browns -3 | O/U: 32





Just when the Saints were finally getting healthier, they lost guard Cesar Ruiz, who was having a breakout year, for the rest of the season due to a foot injury. The Saints tried to trade for Deshaun Watson last offseason and are fortunate a deal did not materialize, as he’s been a big drag on the Browns' passing game since returning. Cleveland's offense ranked fifth in passing DVOA with Jacoby Brissett and has been 22nd with Watson. Still, the frigid weather should favor the Browns. They are better coached and have a far more cohesive running game. Cleveland is eliminated from postseason play with a loss, while the Saints are eliminated with a loss and a Bucs win, so consider this the earliest round of the playoffs possible.