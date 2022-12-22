NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 22

Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 11-3-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 10-4-0

INJURIES

  • DE Trey Hendrickson is going to play Saturday against New England despite a broken wrist, per head coach Zac Taylor. Hendrickson was out for the Week 15 win over the Buccaneers.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 6-8-0

INJURIES

  • RB Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against New Orleans, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 7-7-0

SIGNINGS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 13-1-0

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-6-1

INJURIES

  • DE Chase Young will play Saturday against San Francisco for the first since tearing his ACL in Week 9 of 2021, per head coach Ron Rivera.

