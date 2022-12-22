NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- C Mitch Morse (concussion) is out Saturday against Chicago.
- DE Boogie Basham (calf) out
INJURIES
- DE Trey Hendrickson is going to play Saturday against New England despite a broken wrist, per head coach Zac Taylor. Hendrickson was out for the Week 15 win over the Buccaneers.
INJURIES
- RB Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against New Orleans, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
SIGNINGS
- QB Steven Montez (to practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is out Saturday against Dallas, per head coach Nick Sirianni. Gardner Minshew will start in Hurts' place.
INJURIES
- DE Chase Young will play Saturday against San Francisco for the first since tearing his ACL in Week 9 of 2021, per head coach Ron Rivera.