Around the NFL

Browns RB Nick Chubb (foot) to play Saturday vs. Saints

Published: Dec 22, 2022 at 02:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Browns still have a slim chance of winning their way into the playoffs (with some outside help). Luckily, they'll have their best runner available this weekend.

Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Thursday.

Chubb sustained the foot injury in Cleveland's win over Baltimore in Week 15, a game in which he played 71.9 percent of offensive snaps. Chubb still managed to rush for 99 yards on 21 carries in the low-scoring affair despite the injury.

Chubb officially earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection this week after rushing for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns on 252 carries through 14 games. He'll continue to play a pivotal role for the Browns, who own a 5-0 record when he receives 20 or more carries in a game.

Chubb's running mate, Kareem Hunt, will also be ready to play Saturday in a game that could end up being his last in Cleveland as a Brown. Hunt was a hot name on the trade market ahead of the deadline and told reporters he was prepared for any outcome, but remained with the team after the deadline passed on Nov. 1.

He knows his future is still just as uncertain as it was on Halloween.

"It could be," Hunt, a Cleveland-area native, said this week when asked if Saturday would be his last home game with the Browns, via Cleveland.com. "Possibly. I'm not sure. It's bittersweet. I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds and I'll be ready for whatever."

He'll take the field Saturday alongside his good buddy, Chubb, with the goal of leading the Browns to their fourth win in five weeks.

Related Content

news

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) to miss Titans' Week 16 game vs. Texans; Malik Willis to start at QB

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury will prevent him from playing against Houston on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday. Malik Willis is expected to start in Tannehill's place.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to make third straight start Saturday vs. Falcons with Lamar Jackson (knee) out

Despite being limited during the week with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.

news

Commanders DE Chase Young to make 2022 season debut Saturday vs. 49ers

Chase Young's long-awaited return is here. The Washington Commanders edge rusher will make his 2022 debut on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots' Mac Jones 'proud' of how Jakobi Meyers has responded to game-losing blunder

Mac Jones is ready to move on from New England's embarrassing loss to Las Vegas in Week 15, and sees the same desire in veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers after nearly a week of ridicule.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) out, Gardner Minshew to start Saturday vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles will start Gardner Minshew at quarterback on Saturday in a crucial matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni announced Thursday.

news

Cardinals DT Leki Fotu makes waffles from scratch to feed teammates during holiday season

The sixth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where defensive tackle Leki Fotu made waffles from scratch to feed his teammates.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.

news

Week 16 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 16 of the 2022 season.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, current players remember Franco Harris: 'We lost a great one'

As tributes pour in from teammates and opponents of the past in the wake of Franco Harris' death at the age of 72, current Steelers have also taken time to reflect on the legendary Pittsburgh running back.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE