Browns RB Nick Chubb (foot) to play Saturday vs. Saints

The Browns still have a slim chance of winning their way into the playoffs (with some outside help). Luckily, they'll have their best runner available this weekend.

Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Thursday.

Chubb sustained the foot injury in Cleveland's win over Baltimore in Week 15, a game in which he played 71.9 percent of offensive snaps. Chubb still managed to rush for 99 yards on 21 carries in the low-scoring affair despite the injury.

Chubb officially earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection this week after rushing for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns on 252 carries through 14 games. He'll continue to play a pivotal role for the Browns, who own a 5-0 record when he receives 20 or more carries in a game.

Chubb's running mate, Kareem Hunt, will also be ready to play Saturday in a game that could end up being his last in Cleveland as a Brown. Hunt was a hot name on the trade market ahead of the deadline and told reporters he was prepared for any outcome, but remained with the team after the deadline passed on Nov. 1.

He knows his future is still just as uncertain as it was on Halloween.

"It could be," Hunt, a Cleveland-area native, said this week when asked if Saturday would be his last home game with the Browns, via Cleveland.com. "Possibly. I'm not sure. It's bittersweet. I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds and I'll be ready for whatever."