Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to make third straight start Saturday vs. Falcons with Lamar Jackson (knee) out

The Baltimore Ravens will be rolling with their backup quarterback for a third straight week.

Despite being limited during the week with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.

Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced since spraining his knee against the Broncos in Week 13.

Huntley was stellar in initial relief of Jackson, completing 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards and leading a last-second drive in which he scored the game winner on the ground.

The third-year pro was not as successful in subsequent games. He was 8-of-12 passing for 88 yards before leaving an eventual 16-14 win against Pittsburgh due to concussion protocol the following week. He returned to start again against the Browns on Sunday but managed just three points total.

Currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture, the Ravens have 10 -- yes, 10 – different clinching scenarios in play for Week 16.