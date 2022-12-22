Around the NFL

Commanders DE Chase Young to make 2022 season debut Saturday vs. 49ers

Published: Dec 22, 2022 at 01:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Chase Young's long-awaited return is here.

The Washington Commanders edge rusher will make his 2022 debut on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday.

Young hasn't played since suffering a significant knee injury in Week 9 of the 2021 season, sending him down a long journey back to the field that included surgery, rehabilitation and a lengthy ramp-up process that has delayed his return. Young returned to practice more than a month ago, but has followed a slow-moving plan in order to best prepare himself for action.

That time has finally come. Young will be on a pitch count in his first game back in order to minimize risk and allow him to adjust to the effects of a full-speed, late-season NFL game, an environment he hasn't entered in more than a year.

"He felt really good this week," Rivera said of Young. "I think seeing Dr. (James) Andrews probably was the final thing just to get him over the hump. He practiced with confidence. He showed us a willingness to stick that leg in the ground and roll off of it, plant it and cut off of it. He had a good week, so we're pretty excited about that."

Young began his career with a statement of a rookie season, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 after recording 7.5 sacks in 15 games played. His first campaign set high expectations for Year 2, but the knee injury ended his season after just nine games and 1.5 sacks.

Young will hope to hit the ground running this weekend, even with the limited participation. Washington (7-6-1) needs as much as he can contribute as it aims to stay alive in the playoff race.

Related Content

news

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) to miss Titans' Week 16 game vs. Texans; Malik Willis to start at QB

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury will prevent him from playing against Houston on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday. Malik Willis is expected to start in Tannehill's place.

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb (foot) to play Saturday vs. Saints

Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, and his backfield mate Kareem Hunt will also suit up in what could potentially be his final home game with Cleveland.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to make third straight start Saturday vs. Falcons with Lamar Jackson (knee) out

Despite being limited during the week with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots' Mac Jones 'proud' of how Jakobi Meyers has responded to game-losing blunder

Mac Jones is ready to move on from New England's embarrassing loss to Las Vegas in Week 15, and sees the same desire in veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers after nearly a week of ridicule.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) out, Gardner Minshew to start Saturday vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles will start Gardner Minshew at quarterback on Saturday in a crucial matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni announced Thursday.

news

Cardinals DT Leki Fotu makes waffles from scratch to feed teammates during holiday season

The sixth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where defensive tackle Leki Fotu made waffles from scratch to feed his teammates.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.

news

Week 16 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 16 of the 2022 season.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, current players remember Franco Harris: 'We lost a great one'

As tributes pour in from teammates and opponents of the past in the wake of Franco Harris' death at the age of 72, current Steelers have also taken time to reflect on the legendary Pittsburgh running back.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE