Commanders pass rusher Chase Young expected to wait on season debut, could play in final three games

Not just yet.

The expectation right now is that Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not make his season debut tonight against the Giants, a source said.

Young and coach Ron Rivera met yesterday to discuss his week of practice and potential for playing. Both sides were aligned with the approach as the star continues to work to recover from a torn ACL.

While the Commanders would love to add a dynamic pass rusher, they also want to give Young the time he feels he needs to get ready to play. The team will remain patient with Young and could very well get him back for any of the final three games as it fights for a wild-card spot.