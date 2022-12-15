Week 15 NFL game picks: 49ers handle Seahawks on Thursday; Bills thwart Dolphins on Saturday night





The Chargers are going to make us believe in them again, aren't they? I would love to know the statuses of Bolts S Derwin James and RT Trey Pipkins, as well as Titans DL Denico Autry, for this matchup, but a healthy Mike Williams is enough to make this Los Angeles passing game whole. The Titans aren't getting the same consistent pass rush and their cornerbacks aren't big enough to hang with Williams. Tennessee will be able to run, and Brandon Staley's game plans only seem to work every other week, but L.A. is the better pick in a shootout. If the Chargers win this game, they'll be in control of a playoff spot, considering their upcoming schedule.