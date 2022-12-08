Week 14 NFL game picks: Raiders down reeling Rams on Thursday; Brock Purdy-led 49ers beat Buccaneers

WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit)

Ford Field (Detroit) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX

MONEYLINE: Vikings: +105 | Lions: -125

Vikings: +105 | Lions: -125 SPREAD: Lions -2 | O/U: 52





As an inveterate Lions backer over the last month, it is a little concerning to see everyone else agree. Winners of four of the last five, Detroit has gone from underdog to favorite in this matchup since Sunday, despite having been a home 'dog to then-4-7 Jacksonville at publishing last week! All the sudden Lions love does make sense, though. The defense is playing with incredible energy, and that unit only needs to be average with coordinator Ben Johnson drawing up beautiful game plans for a Lions offense that is finally healthy. Jared Goff eats against zone defenses like the one the Vikings play.