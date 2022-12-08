Game Picks

Week 14 NFL game picks: Raiders down reeling Rams on Thursday; Brock Purdy-led 49ers beat Buccaneers

Published: Dec 08, 2022 at 11:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Gregg Rosenthal went 13-1-1 straight up on his Week 13 picks, bringing his season total to 122-71-2. How will he fare in Week 14? His picks are below.

The lines provided by Caesars Sportsbook are current as of noon ET on Thursday, Dec. 8 unless otherwise noted below.

Related Links

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
5-7
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-9


It felt like last week’s game against the Seahawks was the Rams’ Super Bowl. Their defense, led by Bobby Wagner, played with insane energy and their offense came out firing. They still lost to a division rival. Now reality sets in against a Raiders defensive front that is suddenly balling, led by Chandler Jones’ 19 pressures in the last two weeks. Rams quarterback John Wolford has a neck injury and recently claimed Baker Mayfield just arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. It’s hard to trust the Rams’ offense to score enough no matter who plays quarterback. 

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
9-3
New York Jets
New York Jets
7-5
  • WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • MONEYLINE: Jets: +360 | Bills: -480
  • SPREAD: Jets +10 | O/U: 43.5


Look for this to be a defensive-minded game, with both offensive lines’ weakness in pass protection short-circuiting drives. Josh Allen is better equipped to overcome quick pressure. Mike White is the X-factor. He is not the point guard he was advertised to be. White is closer to a taller Ryan Fitzpatrick with a bigger arm, unafraid to swing for the fences.

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
8-4
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
5-7
  • WHERE: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • MONEYLINE: Browns: +196 | Bengals: -240
  • SPREAD: Bengals -5.5 | O/U: 47


The Bengals have climbed back to the inner circle of Super Bowl contenders with time to spare. This game could strangely be their toughest test. After two stirring wins over fellow contenders, Cincinnati gets a Cleveland team that has beaten Zac Taylor’s squad five straight times under Kevin Stefanski, including a 32-13 game in Week 8 and a 41-16 contest last season. Luckily for the Bengals, they are catching the Browns just after their big downgrade at quarterback

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
9-3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-10-1
  • WHERE: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: Texans: +1050 | Cowboys: -2000
  • SPREAD: Texans +17 | O/U: 44


The Texans are switching back to Davis Mills, who should be grateful to Kyle Allen for making him look so much better by comparison. The Cowboys, meanwhile, can work on various inconsistent aspects of their passing attack and pass defense for a second straight week without having to worry about losing a game. 

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
5-7
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
10-2
  • WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: Vikings: +105 | Lions: -125
  • SPREAD: Lions -2 | O/U: 52


As an inveterate Lions backer over the last month, it is a little concerning to see everyone else agree. Winners of four of the last five, Detroit has gone from underdog to favorite in this matchup since Sunday, despite having been a home 'dog to then-4-7 Jacksonville at publishing last week! All the sudden Lions love does make sense, though. The defense is playing with incredible energy, and that unit only needs to be average with coordinator Ben Johnson drawing up beautiful game plans for a Lions offense that is finally healthy. Jared Goff eats against zone defenses like the one the Vikings play.

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
11-1
New York Giants
New York Giants
7-4-1
  • WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: Eagles: -320 | Giants: +250
  • SPREAD: Eagles -7 | O/U: 45


Every Giants offensive touchdown feels like an upset. The offensive line loses matchups weekly, and Saquon Barkley is no longer breaking big plays. Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins are doing credible work, but they are miscast as No. 1 and 2 receivers. They figure to be blanketed this week by James Bradberry and Darius Slay, leaving Daniel Jones scrambling for his life, per usual. At some point, teams that win primarily with scheme (like the Giants) get figured out.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
5-7
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
8-4
  • WHERE: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • MONEYLINE: Ravens: +118 | Steelers: -140
  • SPREAD: Steelers -2.5 | O/U: 36.5


These are not your September Steelers. Since the team’s Week 9 bye, Pittsburgh is 12th in overall efficiency, second in rushing and seventh in defense. A favorable schedule has helped the D -- and that continues with Tyler Huntley likely to start for the Ravens. Huntley can play, but can the Ravens’ offensive line? Can their wide receivers get open? Lamar Jackson was struggling to cover up the team’s holes, and while Baltimore’s defense can slow down Najee Harris, Kenny Pickett has good options to throw to.

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
7-5
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
4-8
  • WHERE: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • MONEYLINE: Jaguars: +175 | Titans: -210
  • SPREAD: Titans -4 | O/U: 41


Weekly Trevor Lawrence temperature checks have distracted from how poor Jacksonville's defense is playing. The Jaguars have dumped an incredible amount of free-agent dollars and draft picks into one of the league’s worst pass defenses, which should be a welcome sight for Ryan Tannehill and this Titans offensive line. Lawrence’s status is uncertain here, but I like Tennessee to win either way. If Lawrence plays, the score prediction should be adjusted to Jacksonville only losing by three.

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
9-3
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
3-9
  • WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)
  • WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS
  • MONEYLINE: Chiefs: -455 | Broncos: +345
  • SPREAD: Chiefs -9.5 | O/U: 44


Hell hath no fury like Patrick Mahomes, coming off a loss, playing against a franchise he’s historically owned. This Denver defense is stout, but the pass rush has declined thanks to injuries and the Bradley Chubb trade. It’s possible the Broncos slow the pace of play on both sides down to a crawl to keep the score relatively low.

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
7-5
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
4-8
  • WHERE: Lumen Field (Seattle)
  • WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: Panthers: +170 | Seahawks: -205
  • SPREAD: Panthers +3.5 | O/U: 44


This will be a tough matchup for the Seahawks. Carolina’s pass defense is playing at a high level, with Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn’s return matching an improved pass rush. These teams haven’t been much different in overall quality over the last month, with Seattle’s offensive line, running game and young defense all taking turns slumping. Give the Seahawks a win because of their big edge at quarterback, but I don’t feel confident about it.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
8-4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6-6
  • WHERE: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
  • WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX
  • MONEYLINE: Buccaneers: +158 | 49ers: -190
  • SPREAD: Buccaneers +3.5 | O/U: 37.5


Brock Purdy, meet Todd Bowles. This is a challenging matchup for a 49ers offense that was streaky even with Jimmy Garoppolo behind center. Tampa Bay's defense can throw blitzes and run stopping at a San Francisco group that will have to trust Purdy to make plays. He can do it, based on last week's performance, and he won't need to make that many plays, based on this season's moribund Bucs offense.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
8-4
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
6-6
  • WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
  • WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC, Universo
  • MONEYLINE: Dolphins: -190 | Chargers: +158
  • SPREAD: Dolphins -3.5 | O/U: 51.5


Don't expect Tua Tagovailoa's struggles to continue. Even if Terron Armstead doesn't return at left tackle, the Chargers' toothless defense rarely gets pressure. These Bolts don't cover well, either, and Brandon Staley hasn't provided a schematic advantage. The potential return of Mike Williams gives Justin Herbert a chance to win in a shootout, but his offensive line is no better than Miami's -- and his supporting talent, including the coaching staff, is clearly worse.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
6-6
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
4-8


The Patriots' defenses flummoxes bad quarterbacks and unsound schemes. The Patriots' defense struggles with mobile quarterbacks who can break down their fundamentals. So, which trend wins out here? With New England receiving extra rest after hosting Thursday Night Football last week, I trust Bill Belichick to find the holes in Arizona's offensive line. However, I don't trust this Pats offense to be cohesive enough to make it a comfortable win.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter.

Visit ResponsiblePlay.org to learn more about responsible betting.

Related Content

news

Week 13 NFL game picks: Bengals earn third straight win over Chiefs; 49ers edge out Dolphins

Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals earn their third straight win over the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs? Who will prevail in a marquee matchup between the Dolphins and 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 13 game.

news

Week 12 NFL game picks: Titans stay hot with win over Bengals; Mike White-led Jets take down Bears

Will the Titans exact revenge on the Bengals for last season's playoff loss? Can Mike White lead the Jets to victory following Zach Wilson's benching? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 12 game.

news

Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys end Vikings' seven-game win streak; Lions knock off Giants

Can the Cowboys bounce back on the road against the red-hot Vikings? Are the 7-2 Giants in danger of losing at home to the resurgent Lions? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 11 game.

news

Week 10 NFL game picks: Cowboys hand Packers sixth straight loss; 49ers roll over Chargers

Are Micah Parsons' Cowboys poised to hand Aaron Rodgers' Packers a sixth(!) straight loss? Who'll win a California clash between the 49ers and Chargers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 10 game.

news

Week 9 NFL game picks: Lions knock off Packers; Chiefs end Titans' winning streak on Sunday night

Can the Lions pull off an upset to deal the Packers their fifth straight loss? Will the Chiefs prevent the Titans from logging their sixth straight win? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 9 game.

news

Week 8 NFL game picks: Win streaks end for Giants and Jets; 49ers complete sweep of Rams

Will four-game win streaks for the Giants and Jets both end on Sunday? Can the 49ers complete a sweep of the Rams? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 8 game.

news

Week 7 NFL game picks: Jaguars end Giants' win streak; Chiefs bounce back against 49ers

Will the struggling Jaguars cool off the red-hot Giants? Can the Chiefs bounce back on the road against the 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 7 game.

news

Week 6 NFL game picks: Chiefs edge out Bills; Eagles top Cowboys on Sunday night

Will the Chiefs come out on top against the Bills in a battle of two AFC powers? Can the Eagles hold off the Cowboys to remain undefeated? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 6 game.

news

Week 5 NFL game picks: Surging Cowboys upset Rams; Ravens top Bengals on Sunday night

Will Cooper Rush lead the Cowboys to a fourth straight win, this time in the Rams' house? Who takes Sunday night's AFC North showdown: Cincinnati or Baltimore? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 5 game.

news

Week 4 NFL game picks: Bills bounce back in Baltimore; Eagles edge out Jaguars to remain perfect

Will the Bills bounce back in a tough trip to Baltimore? Can the Eagles remain unbeaten? Who wins the must-see showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 4 game.

news

Week 3 NFL game picks: Buccaneers top Packers; Cowboys deal Giants first loss

Will the shorthanded Buccaneers find a way to win against the Packers? Can the Cowboys earn a victory for a second straight week without Dak Prescott? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 3 game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE