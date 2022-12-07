NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LB Von Miller had exploratory surgery on Tuesday to repair his ACL and is out for the season, per head coach Sean McDermott.
- LB Matt Milano (leg/knee) will not practice and is considered day to day, per McDermott.
INJURIES
- DE Henry Anderson (illness) was designated to return from the non-football injury list and had his 21-day practice window opened.
SIGNINGS
- P Kevin Huber (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LB Reggie Ragland (from Raiders practice squad)
INJURIES
- LB Sione Takitaki (knee) placed on injured reserve
OTHER NEWS
- QB Davis Mills will start for the Texans Week 14 matchup against the Cowboys, per head coach Lovie Smith.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence has a sprained toe and is day-to-day, head coach Doug Pederson announced. Lawrence will not practice Wednesday, and his status for Sunday's game versus the Titans is up in the air, but they're hopeful he'll be able to play.
INJURIES
- RB Ty Chandler has been designated to return to practice.
- CB Cameron Dantzler has been designated to return to practice.
INJURIES
- RB Mark Ingram suffered a slight tear of his MCL during the Saints loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Ingram will be out 4-6 weeks, and this will most likely end his season, Rapoport added.
SIGNINGS
- OT Roy Mbaeteka (practice squad)
INJURIES
- OL Shane Lemieux (toe) will not practice, per head coach Brian Daboll.
- OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck) will not practice, per Daboll.
- DE Leonard Williams (neck) will not practice, per Daboll.
- CB Adoree Jackson (knee) will not practice, per Daboll.
- S Xavier McKinney (hand) could possibly get the pins removed from his hand Wednesday, but it's doubtful that he will play this week, per Daboll.
SIGNINGS
- OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signed to active roster from practice squad.
- OL Sam Schlueter (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Michael Carter (ankle) will be a full participant in practice, per head coach Robert Saleh.
- OT Max Mitchell is going on the non-football injury list and will not play the rest of the year, per Saleh.
- OT George Fant (illness) will not practice, per Saleh.
- DE Micheal Clemons (illness) will not practice, per Saleh.
- CB D.J. Reed (illness) will not practice, per Saleh.
- S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) will be limited, per Saleh.
- S Lamarcus Joyner (hip, vet rest) will be limited, per Saleh.
INJURIES
- CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window opened
SIGNINGS
- OT Roderick Johnson (practice squad)
- DT Marvin Wilson (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LB Emeke Egbule (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Master Teague released (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- LB K.J. Britt (ankle) designated to return from injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- OT Grant Hermanns (practice squad)
- S Nolan Turner (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DB John Reid signed off the Falcons practice squad to the team's 53-man roster.
INJURIES
- WR Racey McMath was designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.
- DE Elijah Molden placed on injured reserve
- DB Josh Thompson was designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.