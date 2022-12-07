Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 7

Dec 07, 2022
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 9-3-0

INJURIES

  • LB Von Miller had exploratory surgery on Tuesday to repair his ACL and is out for the season, per head coach Sean McDermott.
  • LB Matt Milano (leg/knee) will not practice and is considered day to day, per McDermott.
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

  • DE Henry Anderson (illness) was designated to return from the non-football injury list and had his 21-day practice window opened.
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 8-4-0

SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
2022 · 5-7-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Houston Texans
2022 · 1-10-1

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Davis Mills will start for the Texans Week 14 matchup against the Cowboys, per head coach Lovie Smith.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence has a sprained toe and is day-to-day, head coach Doug Pederson announced. Lawrence will not practice Wednesday, and his status for Sunday's game versus the Titans is up in the air, but they're hopeful he'll be able to play.
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 10-2-0

INJURIES

New Orleans Saints
2022 · 4-9-0

INJURIES

  • RB Mark Ingram suffered a slight tear of his MCL during the Saints loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Ingram will be out 4-6 weeks, and this will most likely end his season, Rapoport added.
New York Giants
2022 · 7-4-1

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • OL Shane Lemieux (toe) will not practice, per head coach Brian Daboll.
  • OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck) will not practice, per Daboll.
  • DE Leonard Williams (neck) will not practice, per Daboll.
  • CB Adoree Jackson (knee) will not practice, per Daboll.
  • S Xavier McKinney (hand) could possibly get the pins removed from his hand Wednesday, but it's doubtful that he will play this week, per Daboll.
New York Jets
2022 · 7-5-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • RB Michael Carter (ankle) will be a full participant in practice, per head coach Robert Saleh.
  • OT Max Mitchell is going on the non-football injury list and will not play the rest of the year, per Saleh.
  • OT George Fant (illness) will not practice, per Saleh.
  • DE Micheal Clemons (illness) will not practice, per Saleh.
  • CB D.J. Reed (illness) will not practice, per Saleh.
  • S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) will be limited, per Saleh.
  • S Lamarcus Joyner (hip, vet rest) will be limited, per Saleh.
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 11-1-0

INJURIES

  • CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window opened


SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 5-7-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 6-6-0

INJURIES

  • LB K.J. Britt (ankle) designated to return from injured reserve


SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • DB John Reid signed off the Falcons practice squad to the team's 53-man roster.


INJURIES

  • WR Racey McMath was designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.
  • DE Elijah Molden placed on injured reserve
  • DB Josh Thompson was designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

