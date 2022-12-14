49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) questionable for 'TNF' vs. Seahawks

"It's just: Can he play with it?" Shanahan said. "If he plays, he won't be able to make it worse."

Purdy is San Francisco's starting quarterback solely because the 49ers have once again been ravaged by injuries, starting with Trey Lance and continuing with Jimmy Garoppolo. The Iowa St. Product and Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 draft has handled the job surprisingly well, though, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 461 yards and a 4-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in five games (one start). His two-touchdown performance propelled the 49ers to a blowout win over Tampa Bay last weekend, giving the rest of the league even more reason to watch out for the 49ers amid their six-game winning streak.

Thursday night presents a favorable situation for San Francisco, which heads to Seattle to face the NFL's 28th-ranked defense. The Seahawks are one of the worst teams in the league against the run, giving the 49ers a quality chance to rely on Christian McCaffrey in the primetime affair.