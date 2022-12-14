49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) questionable for 'TNF' vs. Seahawks

San Francisco's unlikely hero is facing some new adversity entering Week 15.
Quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) is questionable for the 49ers' Thursday night showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle, according to the team's injury report.
Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week due to the injuries, and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday he expects the staff will have its best understanding of Purdy's status on game day.
"It's just: Can he play with it?" Shanahan said. "If he plays, he won't be able to make it worse."
Purdy is San Francisco's starting quarterback solely because the 49ers have once again been ravaged by injuries, starting with Trey Lance and continuing with Jimmy Garoppolo. The Iowa St. Product and Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 draft has handled the job surprisingly well, though, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 461 yards and a 4-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in five games (one start). His two-touchdown performance propelled the 49ers to a blowout win over Tampa Bay last weekend, giving the rest of the league even more reason to watch out for the 49ers amid their six-game winning streak.
Thursday night presents a favorable situation for San Francisco, which heads to Seattle to face the NFL's 28th-ranked defense. The Seahawks are one of the worst teams in the league against the run, giving the 49ers a quality chance to rely on Christian McCaffrey in the primetime affair.
If Purdy cannot go, San Francisco also has well-traveled veteran Josh Johnson available. Based on their recent games, though, the 49ers will likely hope Purdy can play as they continue their sprint toward a playoff berth.