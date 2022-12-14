2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Seahawks game on Prime Video





Thursday’s game at Lumen Field could determine the first division winner of the 2022 NFL season.





The 49ers will clinch the NFC West with a win, which would be quite the achievement considering the injury issues the team has had to face this season. Quarterback injuries alone have been a season-long saga, with Jimmy Garoppolo replacing an injured Trey Lance in Week 2, and Brock Purdy stepping in for the injured Garoppolo two weeks ago.





The 49ers' opponent, the Seahawks, need a win to keep their dwindling division-title hopes alive. A loss won’t knock them out of the wild-card hunt, but it would put them a game and a half behind the 7-5-1 Giants for the seventh (and final) playoff slot in the NFC.





Despite all their setbacks, the 49ers are hot, owners of the league’s longest current win streak at six straight. Following a 6-3 start, the Seahawks have won only once since Week 9. That was when Seattle had a two-game lead in the NFC West. Now the Seahawks are down two games to their Thursday night opponent, with time to earn a home playoff game quickly slipping away.





Here are four things to watch for when the Seahawks host the 49ers on Thursday on Prime Video:



