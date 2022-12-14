Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season

Published: Dec 14, 2022 at 10:33 AM

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

AFC

Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BUF win OR
  2. BUF tie + LAC loss OR
  3. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
  4. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + LAC tie

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) (at Houston (1-11-1), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

  1. KC win OR
  2. LAC loss OR
  3. KC tie + LAC tie

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

  1. KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
  2. KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie OR
  3. KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie

NFC

Clinched:

  • Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) (at Jacksonville (5-8), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

  1. DAL win OR
  2. DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie OR
  3. DAL tie + SEA loss or tie OR
  4. SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR
  5. SEA loss + WAS loss

Minnesota Vikings (10-3) (vs. Indianapolis (4-8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

  1. MIN win or tie OR
  2. DET loss or tie

San Francisco 49ers (9-4) (at Seattle (7-6), Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

  1. SF win

