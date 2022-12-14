Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
AFC
Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
- BUF win OR
- BUF tie + LAC loss OR
- BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
- BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + LAC tie
Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) (at Houston (1-11-1), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
- KC win OR
- LAC loss OR
- KC tie + LAC tie
Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:
- KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
- KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie OR
- KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie
NFC
Clinched:
- Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth
Dallas Cowboys (10-3) (at Jacksonville (5-8), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Dallas clinches playoff berth with:
- DAL win OR
- DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie OR
- DAL tie + SEA loss or tie OR
- SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR
- SEA loss + WAS loss
Minnesota Vikings (10-3) (vs. Indianapolis (4-8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:
- MIN win or tie OR
- DET loss or tie
San Francisco 49ers (9-4) (at Seattle (7-6), Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:
- SF win