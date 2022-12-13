Veteran WR Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, signs with Bills 

Around the NFL

Cole Beasley is back in Buffalo.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Bills are signing the veteran receiver to the practice squad and expected to elevate him to the game-day roster in short order, per sources informed of the situation.

The team later announced the news, along with the signing of Brandin Bryant to the active roster. Receiver Marquez Stevenson and defensive tackle C.J. Brewer were cut in corresponding moves.

After seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys to start his career, Beasley spent three years with the Bills from 2019-2021, offering Josh Allen a reliable, chain-moving target. In his last season with the Bills, the 33-year-old posted 82 catches for 693 yards and one TD in 16 games.

The previous two seasons, the veteran receiver was enmeshed in controversy over his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and took issue with many of the NFL's protocols at the time.

In the offseason, Beasley was granted permission to seek a trade and eventually released in March.

Beasley signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad in September but played in just two games, catching four passes for 17 yards, before his release.

In October he announced his retirement, saying "it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."

Now, the possession receiver is headed back to Buffalo for the postseason run.

The Bills have been searching for veteran depth behind Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. With Jamison Crowder still on IR, Beasley could step in immediately to fill the slot role and provide Allen with a trusty receiver who already knows the offense.

Buffalo hosted star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a recent visit -- one of three teams to do so (New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys). But with questions about OBJ's availability for the regular season, the Bills will bring in Beasley, who is ready to play now. The signing marks the second time in two days that a club in the Beckham sweepstakes has signed a veteran receiver, with the Cowboys adding T.Y. Hilton on Monday. Clearly, the concerns about OBJ's readiness to return from the ACL have clubs looking elsewhere for immediate help.

