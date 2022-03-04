Around the NFL

Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

Published: Mar 04, 2022 at 01:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills and Cole Beasley could be headed toward a divorce.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Bills have granted Beasley permission to seek a trade, per sources informed of the situation. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane confirmed the news to Garafolo on Thursday.

"They approached us. We listened and have allowed them to seek a trade partner," Beane told Garafolo, adding that "no door is closed" for Beasley to return to Buffalo.

Beasley's agent declined comment on the receiver's situation.

After seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million deal in Buffalo in 2019. He's due a $4.9 million base salary in 2022, with no money guaranteed. Entering the final year of his contract, Beasley is likely looking for a new deal as well, which could be one impetus for his desire to seek a trade.

The 32-year-old receiver was embroiled in controversy last year over his decision not to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and took issue with many of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

In 2021, Beasley experienced his worst statistical season in a Bills jersey, netting 693 yards on 82 catches with one TD. Manning the slot position, Beasley has played a vital role as an underneath outlet for Josh Allen the past three seasons.

If Buffalo indeed trades Beasley, there will be an even bigger hole in the receiver room than already exists. Even with Beasley on the roster, Buffalo was in the market for a speedy receiver who could improve the Bills' run-after-catch struggles.

If the Bills can't find a trade partner for Beasley, the veteran wideout could also be a cut candidate given his non-guaranteed salary and Buffalo's need to create cap space.

Related Content

news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
news

Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper, expected to release veteran WR if no deal reached

Dallas will try to trade Amari Cooper, but will release the veteran receiver if no deal is reached, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.
news

Raiders not concerned with Alex Leatherwood's position on offensive line ahead of his second season

The Raiders drafted ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ in the first round of last year's draft, a move that was viewed as a reach by most analysts. Then Las Vegas shuffled the rookie from tackle to guard. Where will he land in 2022?
news

Bengals' Duke Tobin on offensive line upgrades: 'If you do spend the big money, it better be worth it'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin aims to upgrade the offensive line this offseason and has the cap room to spend on a big free agent.
news

Saints GM expects Michael Thomas back healthy, but there's 'work to do' to complete WR room

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis noted Thursday that he expects Michael Thomas to return after missing the season due to ankle injury, but the club has work to do to upgrade the corps.
news

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams have mutual interest in striking deal for new contract

Could Odell Beckham Jr. stay in Los Angeles? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Beckham's status with the Rams and his return from ACL surgery.
news

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin (hip) expected to miss start of season

Following hip surgery, Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to suspend joint COVID-19 protocols 

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to halt all aspects of their joint COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately. 
news

Melvin Gordon hopes to stay with Broncos: 'It's a job unfinished'

﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ is slated to be a free agent, but if the running back has a choice, he'd remain with the Denver Broncos.
news

Scott Fitterer: Panthers aiming for 'best available' with No. 6 pick but will 'be aggressive' in adding a QB

The Panthers were in prime position to select a quarterback high in last year's draft but chose not to. They're in even better position this year, and are even more interested in adding one, but again might pass. GM Scott Fitterer assured the club is determined to improve its QB room regardless.
news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sees 'untapped' potential in Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think his best days are in front of him'

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel sees parts of Tua Tagovailoa's game that have the makings of a franchise signal-caller. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW