Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

The Buffalo Bills and Cole Beasley could be headed toward a divorce.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Bills have granted Beasley permission to seek a trade, per sources informed of the situation. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane confirmed the news to Garafolo on Thursday.

"They approached us. We listened and have allowed them to seek a trade partner," Beane told Garafolo, adding that "no door is closed" for Beasley to return to Buffalo.

Beasley's agent declined comment on the receiver's situation.

After seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million deal in Buffalo in 2019. He's due a $4.9 million base salary in 2022, with no money guaranteed. Entering the final year of his contract, Beasley is likely looking for a new deal as well, which could be one impetus for his desire to seek a trade.

The 32-year-old receiver was embroiled in controversy last year over his decision not to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and took issue with many of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

In 2021, Beasley experienced his worst statistical season in a Bills jersey, netting 693 yards on 82 catches with one TD. Manning the slot position, Beasley has played a vital role as an underneath outlet for Josh Allen the past three seasons.

If Buffalo indeed trades Beasley, there will be an even bigger hole in the receiver room than already exists. Even with Beasley on the roster, Buffalo was in the market for a speedy receiver who could improve the Bills' run-after-catch struggles.