Ravens adding WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay undergoing tests on potentially significant foot injury

Having left Green Bay on Monday, wide receiver Sammy Watkins is bound for a Baltimore return on Tuesday.

Watkins has been claimed by the Ravens in a timely addition that comes on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay left practice with a foot injury that could be significant, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Already dealing with a dearth of receiving talent, the Ravens are waiting on tests for Duvernay, but there is concern he could have sustained a substantial injury. He was officially listed as limited in the team's practice report.

Duvernay has recorded 37 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns while also contributing as the team's top returner, which earned him a Pro Bowl bid in 2021.

Watkins will now head back to Charm City after he was waived by the Packers on Monday just ahead of the team's Week 15 game.

Depending on Duvernay's status, Watkins could jump right into a WR mix that has seen No. 1 Rashod Bateman placed on injured reserve and Baltimore moving forward with Demarcus Robinson as its top wide receiver to compliment tight end Mark Andrews, while mid-season signee DeSean Jackson and James Proche round out the slim stable of targets.

Watkins never clicked with the Packers, garnering just 13 catches for 206 yards and no scores in nine games, with just 11 snaps over his last two appearances. The veteran speedster played the 2021 season with the Ravens and saw action in 13 games with nine starts, 27 receptions, 394 yards and a score.

A mercurial talent who was at times brilliant for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, Watkins' last three seasons have seen massive drops in production.