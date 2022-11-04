Around the NFL

Defensive end Brian Burns happy to be a Panther after trade rumors swirled

Published: Nov 04, 2022 at 08:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 2-6 Carolina Panthers didn't gut the core of their roster at the trade deadline, electing to hang onto young talent for the next phase of the rebuild.

One key member of that group was Brian Burns, the subject of trade rumors as other clubs attempted to pry him from Carolina. The 24-year-old could be on a contender now, but he's happy to be a Panther still.

"I wasn't too much looking for it," Burns said Thursday of the trade deadline rumors, via the team's official website. "I wasn't looking for it at all, you feel me? I want to stay, so I wasn't looking for it.

"I want to stay with my guys; I love Charlotte. It would break my heart to leave my defense. We've been so close, and I feel like we've got something special on defense for sure."

Given what the Denver Broncos got in return for Bradley Chubb, it was possible Carolina could have netted a big return for a Pro Bowl star like Burns. Instead, GM Scott Fitterer kept his core together.

The Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey on a big salary, but stood firm with their other talent in the building at the deadline. The decision not to gut the roster is a good sign for the next head coach.

Burns, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn provide the Panthers building blocks on defense. Not shedding assets suggests Fitterer and the front office believe they can quickly turn things around.

"I think it says that they see a lot of, I would say, potential, but we've also done a lot of things together, and this is a strong core," Burns said. "And they believe in this core for the future. So I would say they believe in us and want to keep us together because we can do some great things together."

Related Content

news

Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'

The Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars (Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith) ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room.

news

Bills' Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson amid Jets QB's struggles: 'Sometimes it takes a little longer'

The Jets' Week 9 matchup against the Bills offers a comparison between Zach Wilson and another young quarterback who took time to find his place in the NFL: Josh Allen.

news

Texans QB Davis Mills on RB Dameon Pierce's career day vs. Eagles: 'You can't deny his talent and his will'

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce showed a national audience an array of angry runs in Thursday night's 29-17 loss to the Eagles, making him one of the most entertaining young backs in the NFL.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to AEW wrestler Chris Jericho's challenge

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has responded after AEW wrestler Chris Jericho called the former AP NFL Most Valuable Player out and issued a challenge.

news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles' historic 8-0 start: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'

Jalen Hurts has improved from a question mark as the Eagles' QB1 to an elite talent leading Philadelphia to history, but he's most concerned with continued improvement.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Texans on Thursday night

Though it was closer than many expected, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles eventually pulled away for a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers returns to practice, underscores he never asked for trade

The subject of trades talks for weeks, Cam Akers returned to practice on Thursday and clarified to a scrum of reporters he never asked to be traded.

news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans on Thursday night.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to undergo toe surgery, not expected to play again this season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery, a procedure that is expected to end his season, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday.

news

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman undergoing foot surgery, out for remainder of season

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be having surgery to address a Lisfranc injury and will be out for the remainder of the season, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

news

NFL community mourns death of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy -- considered to be the greatest punter in NFL history -- died Thursday morning. Guy's death prompted an outpouring of remembrance from the NFL and football community.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE