State of the 2023 Atlanta Falcons: Is Desmond Ridder ready to help lead a playoff push?

Projected 2023 MVP: Calais Campbell, defensive end. After ranking 31st with just 21 sacks last season, the Falcons clearly need to get to the quarterback at a higher rate. Campbell can still help in that department (he was good for 5.5 sacks in 14 games with the Ravens last season) -- but what the 36-year-old veteran signee brings to the locker room and sideline might be more impactful than anything he does on the field. Don't get me wrong: Calais needs to go out there and perform, but the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year seems to be exactly the kind of personality who can help a team that has finished no higher than third in the NFC South over the past three seasons take the next step forward in its growth.