Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson says new kickoff rule won't change his approach

Despite the bravado in Patterson's initial comments, the Falcons returner did concede that if teams kick short, he might be forced to call more fair catches.

"Honestly, it depends on the situation," he said. "If they are sky-kicking the ball real high to the 10-yard line and the guy is 5 yards (away from) me, why would I not fair catch it? We'd get it at the 25. It's just being smart. We're going to be aggressive, but we still have to be smart."

The new rule is intended to incentivize fair catches, reducing the number of kickoffs taken -- and thereby the number of collisions that ensue during a play the league has deemed the most dangerous in the sport.

Patterson, 32, owns the NFL record with nine kick returns for touchdowns, setting the mark with a 103-yard score last season.

The veteran acknowledges that no one knows precisely how the new rule will impact returns until games begin.