State of the 2023 New Orleans Saints: Can Derek Carr spark offensive rebound, deliver playoff berth?

... count on the return of Michael Thomas? He's one of the best receivers in the game -- when healthy, which hasn't been the case for quite some time. Thomas has missed 40 of 50 games over the last three seasons, including the entire 2021 campaign and 14 contests in 2022. The Saints' receiving corps is a touch thin, though Chris Olave was dynamite in his rookie season with 72 receptions, just over 1,000 yards and four touchdowns. Now -- as you might expect -- there are reports of Derek and Olave bonding this offseason. And thank goodness, because I was worried. But Olave could have a monster Season 2, like you've seen out of a lot of players. And TV shows. Many don't entirely hit their groove in that first season. Well, outside of Ted Lasso, which might have been the best first season in TV history. Rashid Shaheed is another WR to watch. He has the ability to stretch the defense, and Derek can take full advantage of that. But if you throw a healthy Thomas into that mix, the Saints will really be cooking.