Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. on position change: 'I'm super excited'

With Anderson Jr. set to play defensive end with his hand on the ground in Houston, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is confident the standout rookie defender will adjust.

"It's not a huge position change for Will," Ryans told the team’s website. "Will will be an edge defender for us, and that's what he did at Alabama. Mostly at Alabama he was standing up; we'll have him down in a three-point stance. It's not a big time position change for him. We won't have him playing over the guard like he did some there later in his career, so it's not a huge position change for Will."

At 6-foot-3, Anderson Jr. generated 34.5 sacks in 41 games for the Crimson Tide. He also won two straight SEC Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The Texans hope Anderson Jr. can make an impact immediately after the team ranked last in rushing defense. Anderson Jr. is confident that he and Ryans are on the same page as they prepare for the 2023 season.