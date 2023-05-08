Texans owner Cal McNair pleased with improved roster entering 2023: 'I see a lot of progress'

The Stroud and Anderson selections add upside talent to a roster sorely lacking in that department. Houston also signed needed veterans, particularly on defense, who should mix well in first-year coach DeMeco Ryans' system.

It was a bold move by Caserio to trade future picks on a team that is still expected to struggle to stack wins in 2023. The GM's future has been questioned this offseason, so much so that he felt the need to state last month, "I'm not leaving."

Another season of struggles, particularly after the draft-day moves, and it might not be his choice.

McNair made it clear Monday that ownership isn't involved in the final decisions of which players to draft.

If Caserio's moves pan out, history will care little about the steep price he paid for foundational building blocks. That starts with Stroud, who should have a reasonably easy path to starting with Davis Mills and veteran Case Keenum his top competition.

"Well, I think that's up to him and how he plays and the coaches and how they see him," McNair said when asked about the prospect of Stroud starting as a rookie. "So he'll earn his spot wherever that is, and he'll feel like he's earned it, and the team will know he's earned wherever he winds up. So we're looking forward to that."