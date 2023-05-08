Around the NFL

Texans owner Cal McNair pleased with improved roster entering 2023: 'I see a lot of progress'

Published: May 08, 2023 at 01:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans shook up the 2023 NFL Draft, snagging quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall selection before shipping a host of picks, including next year's first-rounder, to Arizona to move to No. 3 overall to take pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The draft signaled Texans general manager Nick Caserio pushing his chips into the middle after years of rebuilding.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair was asked Monday at the club's charity golf tournament how he measures Caserio's success this year.

"Well, I think you just have to look at the roster, and I think it's a better roster this year," he said. "Very competitive. You want to have competition at each of those spots on the roster.

"I see a lot of progress and a lot of good things on the way."

Related Links

The Stroud and Anderson selections add upside talent to a roster sorely lacking in that department. Houston also signed needed veterans, particularly on defense, who should mix well in first-year coach DeMeco Ryans' system.

It was a bold move by Caserio to trade future picks on a team that is still expected to struggle to stack wins in 2023. The GM's future has been questioned this offseason, so much so that he felt the need to state last month, "I'm not leaving."

Another season of struggles, particularly after the draft-day moves, and it might not be his choice.

McNair made it clear Monday that ownership isn't involved in the final decisions of which players to draft.

If Caserio's moves pan out, history will care little about the steep price he paid for foundational building blocks. That starts with Stroud, who should have a reasonably easy path to starting with Davis Mills and veteran Case Keenum his top competition.

"Well, I think that's up to him and how he plays and the coaches and how they see him," McNair said when asked about the prospect of Stroud starting as a rookie. "So he'll earn his spot wherever that is, and he'll feel like he's earned it, and the team will know he's earned wherever he winds up. So we're looking forward to that."

The rookie additions and Ryans' coaching staff make the 2023 Texans better on paper than previous iterations. But whether that improvement shows up in the win column remains to be seen.

Related Content

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Donovan Smith will begin OTAs at LT, Jawaan Taylor at RT

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that veteran Donovan Smith will begin OTAs as the starting left tackle while free-agent signee Jawaan Taylor will play the right side.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers believes he can 'do it all' in Baltimore's offense

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers says he can "do it all" in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense.

news

Chiefs GM sees Kadarius Toney as No. 1 WR: 'I don't know if there is a limit on his game'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says the "sky is the limit" for wide receiver Kadarius Toney heading into the 2023 season.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh responds to Mekhi Becton's tweet: 'Go earn the left tackle' spot

After New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton tweeted that he is a left tackle, head coach Robert Saleh told him to go earn the position.

news

Nick Foles addresses future after release from Colts: 'Almost every year of my career I've almost retired'

Quarterback Nick Foles admitted he's "almost retired" every year of his career. He'll have to weigh that decision again after his Friday release from the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson feels he's 'getting back to myself' after injury-shortened 2022 season

Injuries at key positions resulted in a disappointing 2022 season for the Rams just one year after taking home a Lombardi trophy. But players are getting healthy and looking ahead to 2023, including WR Van Jefferson, who said this week that he's excited to be getting back to normal workouts after being hindered over the last year.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy: QB Justin Fields already 'light-years ahead' of this time last year

While Bears QB Justin Fields flashed potential in 2022, he still has work to do to reach his potential. But as Chicago prepares to open offseason workouts with a revamped offense, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Fields is already "light-years ahead" of where he was this time last year.

news

HC Matt LaFleur says Jordan Love has made 'huge strides,' credits Packers QB coach Tom Clements

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur attributes quarterback Jordan Love's growth to Green Bay's quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. "I think Jordan's made some huge strides. I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom," LaFleur told reporters Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh doesn't rule out return of CB Marcus Peters: 'Don't close the door on good players'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out adding more pieces, such as Marcus Peters, to the secondary despite recently signing Rock Ya-Sin.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More