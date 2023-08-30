Around the NFL

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs puts contract squabbles in past: 'It's a clean slate with me'

Published: Aug 30, 2023 at 07:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Josh Jacobs﻿' offseason holdout ended with an adjusted, one-year contract signed over the weekend.

On Wednesday after his first summer practice, he had a chance to speak for the first time since returning to the Raiders.

Simply put, Jacobs has more money in his pocket. The Raiders have their star running back. Everything seems pretty buttoned up.

"I mean s---, we here. I mean I feel like we made it happen," Jacobs said. "So, it ain't no hard feelings now. I feel like I said, 'We made it happen' so it's a clean slate with me. It was never really like no hate on each side. But at the same time I understood my value, too. It was just about meeting in the middle."

The "middle" was a deal that offered Jacobs a chance to make nearly $2 million more than he would have received under the franchise tag, thanks to the addition of incentives in the one-year contract he signed. It mirrored ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿'s one-year replacement for his franchise tag tender, but it's worth more in total.

Now, Jacobs has to get ready for the season, one in which he might have to carry the bulk of the workload like he did when he led the NFL in rushing in 2022. He arrived with just two weeks left before the Raiders start their campaign on the road in Denver on Sept. 10, and after his first practice, Jacobs doesn't see any reason to worry.

"Physically, I ain't missed a step, for sure. I can definitely say that," Jacobs said. "The biggest thing for me really was coming back mentally with the playbook and everything. With the new plays and all of that I didn't want to be behind. When I came in today, I didn't have no errors. So, I came in today and I was like, 'Oh I remember this, I remember this' so now it's just about stacking days.

"To me, we came up with a workout plan over the course when I wasn't here and stuff like that. I came in and I didn't feel like I missed a step."

Related Links

A tip of the cap is due to his personal trainer for keeping Jacobs ready to roll despite missing the majority of camp and every preseason game. Just a year ago, Jacobs was playing extended snaps in the Hall of Fame Game in what many interpreted as an audition for other teams interested in acquiring him.

Now, he had plenty of reason to skip all of the preparation. A 1,653-yard season will provide a player with such leverage.

As long as Jacobs understands his assignments and feels comfortable to go, all of the offseason worry will have been for naught -- which is exactly what every fan hopes is the conclusion to off-field drama. Jacobs and the Raiders are close to putting the 2023 offseason behind them for good.

Related Content

news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier tables Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins extension talks until offseason

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Wednesday that any potential contract extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would come after the 2023 NFL season.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard says Jonathan Taylor situation 'sucks,' but 'relationships are repairable'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke at length to reporters on Wednesday about this situation involving star running back Jonathan Taylor.
news

Packers were additional team involved in RB Jonathan Taylor trade; Dolphins GM on talks with Colts

The Green Bay Packers were the "mystery" team involved in talks for a potential trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice for first time since injuring calf in July

Joe Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday, a week and a half ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing contract details with veteran kicker Brett Maher, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

Patriots signing Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham to practice squad after QBs clear waivers

The Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe and rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham to their practice squad after the young signal-callers cleared waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of 2023 season

NFL.com is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2023 regular season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings signing ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

The Vikings have added more competition for the RB2 role. Minnesota is signing running back ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ to the active roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Patriots teammates express confidence in QB Mac Jones after 'surprising' Bailey Zappe cut

The Patriots' initial 53-man roster included a single quarterback, Mac Jones, with ﻿Bailey Zappe﻿, ﻿Malik Cunningham﻿ and ﻿Trace McSorley﻿ all being cut. It's an odd situation, but the Patriots having one QB on the roster isn't a big deal -- right now.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas details body rejecting hardware from ankle, toe surgeries

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is fully healthy heading into the 2023 season after three years dealing with injuries, a process he says was drawn out when his body rejected hardware from his toe and ankle surgeries.