Previewing the NFL's offseason QB market: Who'll be on the move? Which teams need a new arm in 2024?

Russell Wilson's benching understandably shocked many near the end of the 2023 regular season. The money detail brought the most sense to the decision, because Wilson wasn't playing horribly. But the Broncos tried to make it a football issue, too, which combined to produce a PR campaign of sorts that told me one truth: They're considering moving on. Whether Wilson can still sling it isn't the debate I'm focused on here. Instead, I'd like to know how they're going to find a replacement, if they're even able to do so. Is a trade up from the No. 12 spot in the draft coming? Might they seek another veteran to bridge the gap? This all remains to be seen. And make no mistake: A return for Wilson is definitely still possible if the money is right. But unfortunately for Broncos fans, who have been tested repeatedly since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset after winning Super Bowl 50, they've ended up in an all-too-familiar place after two years of disappointment.