RB Index: What's next for Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley? Team fits for top free agent running backs

No Saquon, no chance. That's my honest opinion on the New York Giants' outlook in 2024. He was one of the few bright spots this season, racking up 1,242 scrimmage yards and 10 total TDs in 14 games. If the G-Men want to win, Saquon is the guy to help them do that, as we saw in his Pro Bowl season of 2022, when the Giants made the playoffs for just the second time since 2011. The running back says he wants to be "a Giant for life," but I'm not sure where the franchise stands. Will the two sides dance around a potential long-term contract again, like last offseason? I don't have time to wait around and see for this exercise. So, why not spice things up and send him to a division rival?!





The Cowboys’ cap situation isn’t ideal, but NFL teams are always doing cap gymnastics these days, so bringing Barkley to The Star isn’t out of the question. Replacing Ezekiel Elliott’s hard-nosed, downhill rushing style with Tony Pollard wasn’t the answer this season. Dallas learned the hard way that it can’t solely rely on Dak Prescott and the passing attack. This offense needs a run game to wear defenses down and keep opponents honest. Barkley is an explosive, multi-faceted threat out of the backfield.