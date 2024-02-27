 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chiefs GM Brett Veach says re-signing Chris Jones is 'at the top' of team's to-do list

Published: Feb 27, 2024 at 01:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Sixteen days after making one of the biggest plays in the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl triumph, Chris Jones is again a headlining topic for Kansas City.

This time, though, it's not about the past, but what lies ahead for the All-Pro defensive tackle. After finishing the 2023 season on the highest of notes, Jones is headed toward the open market next month.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is aiming to prevent that from becoming a reality.

"He's at the top of the list," Veach said of Jones on Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Related Links

Veach has recent experience negotiating with Jones. In September, Kansas City kicked off the 2023 season without Jones, who was holding out over a contract dispute revolving around his desire to land a long-term deal with the cap-strapped Chiefs.

After Jones sat out of the Chiefs' season-opening loss to Detroit -- a game in which his absence played a direct part in the Lions' ability to salt away the win on the ground -- both he and Chiefs management struck an agreement on a one-year deal. Now, they're preparing to meet once again, and this time, the goal is to secure his future well beyond 2024.

"I love Chris," Veach told reporters on Tuesday. "Tried really hard to get something done and we didn't. When we got together right after that Detroit game, we had a great talk. Both parties want to be here, so we'll get to work. He's certainly a guy we want back and love and want to see him finish his career in Kansas City."

Though it was only a temporary fix, the one-year deal proved incredibly valuable on the other end of the 2023 campaign, when the Chiefs were tasked with keeping the 49ers out of the end zone in overtime. On third-and-goal, Jones burst through San Francisco's offensive line, pressuring quarterback Brock Purdy into an incompletion and forcing the 49ers to settle for a field goal. That stop allowed Patrick Mahomes and Co. to drive down for the game-winning touchdown. 

Afterward, Jones admitted he was exhausted, but not without first basking in the glow of his third career Super Bowl victory.

Now, the Chiefs might need to use every option available to them -- including the franchise tag -- to keep Jones and star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed around for another run at a title. Veach admitted there's an increased sense of urgency with the tag deadline approaching next Tuesday, but also sees an avenue to get both deals done in time.

"We do have one tag and I anticipate probably using it to help us, but I think our goal is to get both of those players done," he said.

If anything, Veach's front office has proven to be the gold standard of remaining among the elites despite annual roster turnover. He'll have another huge hurdle to clear in the month ahead to uphold that reputation.

Related Content

news

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: Decision on Russell Wilson's future coming 'within the next two weeks'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that he anticipates a decision on quarterback Russell Wilson coming "within the next two weeks."
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles would need offer that would 'help our organization significantly' to trade No. 1 overall pick

Bears general manager Ryan Poles discussed Justin Fields and a possible change at quarterback on Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine. He also outlined that if Chicago is to move on from the No. 1 pick for a second straight season, the cost would have to match that which the Panthers paid last year to the Bears.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen: Using franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley for second time not 'off the table'

Speaking Tuesday from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said that he was pleasantly surprised by the amount of cap space the team would have to work with to bring back pending free agent RB Saquon Barkley, also adding he wouldn't rule out using the franchise tag on him for a second straight season.
news

Patriots exec Eliot Wolf to have final say during 2024 NFL Draft, wants to model approach after Packers

New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf will have final say during the 2024 NFL Draft and plans to model his approach after what he did during his time with the Green Bay Packers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Macdonald on Geno Smith, Drew Lock being part of Seahawks' future: 'That's a tough question'

After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll as a constant in Seattle, the Seahawks' fate is now in the hands of head coach Mike Macdonald, who doesn't have an answer at the moment about Geno Smith and Drew Lock's futures in the quarterback room.
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles: Re-signing Baker Mayfield 'extremely high priority'

Tampa has a plethora of impending free agents, but the priority it would seem, according to head coach Todd Bowles, is bringing back quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had the best season of his career in leading the Bucs to an NFC South title and a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Buccaneers releasing two-time Pro Bowl OLB Shaq Barrett

The Buccaneers are releasing two-time Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine will be family affair

There are slated to be a dozen notable sons of NFL fathers attending the combine, according to NFL Research, along with an assortment of other prospects with NFL relatives.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine to feature historic number of Michigan players

Eighteen Michigan players have been invited to take part in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week. It's the most for any school this year and two more than any college has had at a single combine since at least 2003, per NFL Research.
news

Bears' DJ Moore on QB prospects in draft: 'I still don't think they compare' to Justin Fields right now

As the Bears prepare to take in the pool of quarterback prospects available at the NFL Scouting Combine, wide receiver DJ Moore is steadfast in his belief that Fields remains Chicago's best option.