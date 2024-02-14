Chiefs sign defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to extension following Super Bowl LVIII win

Spagnuolo, 64, has guided a vastly improved Chiefs defense since 2019, which coincided with the Chiefs' run of three Super Bowl championships in a five-year span. His work with this past season's unit, which ranked second in points and yards allowed and held the San Francisco 49ers' offense down late in K.C.'s 25-22 overtime win in Super Bowl LVIII, put him in the discussion of being one of the best coordinators in league history.