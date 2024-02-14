 Skip to main content
Chiefs sign defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to extension following Super Bowl LVIII win

Published: Feb 14, 2024 at 11:24 AM
Eric Edholm

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who became first coordinator with four Super Bowl victories on Sunday, has signed a contract extension with Kansas City, the team announced on Wednesday ahead of its Super Bowl parade.

Spagnuolo, 64, has guided a vastly improved Chiefs defense since 2019, which coincided with the Chiefs' run of three Super Bowl championships in a five-year span. His work with this past season's unit, which ranked second in points and yards allowed and held the San Francisco 49ers' offense down late in K.C.'s 25-22 overtime win in Super Bowl LVIII, put him in the discussion of being one of the best coordinators in league history.

Spagnuolo previously served as Rams head coach from 2009 to 2011, and he was the Giants' interim head coach in 2017 after Ben McAdoo was fired, accruing a combined record of 11-41. But since joining the Chiefs, building one of the league's best defenses this past season, Spagnuolo hasn't received much in the way of head-coaching interest -- something Rams executive Kevin Demoff believes should change.

The Chiefs certainly have benefitted by Spagnulo's continued stay in Kansas City.

There will be key decisions to be made on free agents-to-be L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Jones, but Kansas City figures to be one of the leading NFL contenders in 2024. Especially now that their celebrated defensive coordinator will be back for at least another season.

