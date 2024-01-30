2024 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: WRs Ladd McConkey, Roman Wilson separating from pack

1) Michael Penix Jr.'s arm talent stands out on Day 1.

It's tough for quarterbacks to step in and dominate on the first day of Senior Bowl practice as they acclimate to a new offense and new teammates, and each of the National Team QBs had their share of ups and downs. But of the four, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. probably did the most to open eyes with some of his throws.

He hit Michigan WR Roman Wilson on a deep crosser to the far side of the field on one of his best throws of the day, delivering it with touch and placement between two defenders.

Penix's arm talent just looked different working next to Oregon's Bo Nix and Notre Dame's Sam Hartman. Penix also looked more comfortable taking snaps from center than the others did through one practice.

But there were at least two plays in full-team sessions where Penix likely held onto the ball too long. He also misfired on a few other passes and didn't finish his day quite as strong as he started.

The week has just begun, and Penix seemed to gain an early edge, but not so much so that the others can't catch up.

2) Experience matters for Oregon QB Bo Nix.

Nix, who left Auburn to star for the Ducks, spoke Tuesday morning about his return to his home state and what he hopes to accomplish at the Senior Bowl as a way to help launch his NFL career.

Nix said he felt his vast experience in college football (61 career starts) has helped him pick up new concepts and different terminology quickly, which can be a huge benefit during Senior Bowl week, when players are tasked with learning an offense in less than a week.

"Five offenses in five years, five different play-callers," Nix said. "So, I've been around the block."

Anyone who watched Nix play for Auburn and Oregon can attest to the differences in what he was asked to do at each place. Nix did have some underthrows as the quarterbacks and receivers started to work together for the first time on Tuesday. There also was clearly an adjustment to working under center, which Nix did very little of in college at either stop. Nix seemed to settle in more as the practice wore on, though. His footwork looked cleaner and his ball placement improved, as he hit USC WR Brennan Rice (son of legendary receiver Jerry Rice) on a nice pump-and-go for a touchdown and closed out the first team period with a good connection to Penn State TE Theo Johnson.

If Nix, who's ranked the No. 23 prospect in the draft by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, can improve with his comfort level and execution in the days ahead, this can be a good week for him.

3) Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell looks the part.

There's only so much to glean from any prospect on Day 1 of practice at the Senior Bowl, as everyone is acclimating to their surroundings. But Mitchell, No. 19 in Jeremiah’s prospect rankings, did nothing to slow down that talk.

"I know I belong and I'm gonna always try to dominate," Mitchell told me. "So, Round 1, Round 2, whatever it is, I try not to get into all of that. I just want to compete and win whenever I'm out there."

He appeared quite comfortable in man coverage (both off and press) and had several strong reps in the National Team practice Tuesday morning, breaking up an out route to Arizona WR Jacob Cowing and then thwarting a slot fade to Rice WR Luke McCaffrey (younger brother of the Super Bowl-bound Christian McCaffrey).

The 6-foot, 195-pound Mitchell saw a dip in his playmaking this past season for the Rockets, going from five interceptions (and two pick-sixes) in 2022 to only one interception in 2023. But he defended almost as many passes (20 in 2022, 18 in 2023) despite playing one fewer game last season and not being targeted by opponents as much.

Mitchell said he regretted a few would-be INTs slipping through his hands last season, but that the goal this week is to not let that happen.