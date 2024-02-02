 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Titans hiring Nick Holz as offensive coordinator, Bill Callahan as offensive line coach

Published: Feb 02, 2024 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tennessee Titans' new coach, Brian Callahan, is building an impressive staff.

Callahan pillaged a division rival to find his right-hand man on offense and will unite with his father, Bill, one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that the Titans are hiring former Jaguars pass-game coordinator Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that the Titans are adding Bill Callahan as an offensive line coach and wide receiver coach Tyke Tolbert.

Holz spent one season with the Jags as the pass-game coordinator after one year at UNLV as the OC. The 39-year-old spent the bulk of his coaching tenure as an assistant with the Raiders, beginning in 2012 as an offensive assistant before rising through the ranks and ultimately ending up as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2021. Holz and Callahan were on the Raiders staff together in 2018.

With Callahan planning to call plays, Holz's primary job will be helping build the offense and scheming against opponents.

Getting Bill Callahan in Tennessee is the bigger coup. The elder Callahan is highly regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches currently in the NFL. He spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who allowed the father to join his son in Tennessee.

The 67-year-old Callahan will play a crucial role in his son's success. The Titans' offensive line was horrific last season, injury-plagued and inconsistent. PFF ranked Tennessee's O-line as the worst unit in the NFL last season. GM Ran Carthon will need to bring in new blood, but adding Papa Callahan is a massive step toward getting the best out of the group.

Related Content

news

49ers' Nick Bosa says Chiefs OTs Jawaan Taylor, Donovan Smith 'hold a lot' ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said Chiefs offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith "hold a lot" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Buccaneers working on deal to hire Liam Coen as new offensive coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, per a source. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews lends assistance during in-flight medical emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews lent his assistance during an in-flight medical emergency this week, providing his diabetic testing kit to a woman experiencing difficulty breathing and low blood pressure.
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action at the Pro Bowl Games skills competition.
news

Keenan Allen 'absolutely' believes he'll be with Chargers in 2024: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

Keenan Allen's future with the Chargers is a topic of uncertainty as he holds a $34.71 million 2024 cap hit against the Bolts. Nonetheless, Allen is quite emphatic that he's not leaving Los Angeles.
news

Where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in 2024 'kind of depends' on who his offensive coordinator is

Following a career resurgence for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Canales as his offensive coordinator, quarterback Baker Mayfield is an impending free agent, and finding the right OC fit will be hugely important factor as to where he lands.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Rams planning to promote LBs coach, pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to promote linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.
news

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on return to the NFL: 'I want another shot to be simply known as world champions'

Thursday marked the official beginning of the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles, and speaking to the media for the first time since his hiring was announced last week, Harbaugh wasted no time in making it clear that he came back to the NFL to win Super Bowls, and that he thinks the Chargers are the team to do it with.
news

Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC

Alex Van Pelt is being hired as the Patriots' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source. 
news

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald to call defensive plays, notes 'different personality' from Pete Carroll

Mike Macdonald was introduced as the new Seahawks head coach on Thursday, and he noted that he isn't trying to replicate Pete Carroll's era in Seattle.