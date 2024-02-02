Titans hiring Nick Holz as offensive coordinator, Bill Callahan as offensive line coach

Rapoport added that the Titans are adding Bill Callahan as an offensive line coach and wide receiver coach Tyke Tolbert.

Holz spent one season with the Jags as the pass-game coordinator after one year at UNLV as the OC. The 39-year-old spent the bulk of his coaching tenure as an assistant with the Raiders, beginning in 2012 as an offensive assistant before rising through the ranks and ultimately ending up as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2021. Holz and Callahan were on the Raiders staff together in 2018.

With Callahan planning to call plays, Holz's primary job will be helping build the offense and scheming against opponents.

Getting Bill Callahan in Tennessee is the bigger coup. The elder Callahan is highly regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches currently in the NFL. He spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who allowed the father to join his son in Tennessee.