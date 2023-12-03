Around the NFL

Dak Prescott, Cowboys expected to work out long-term contract extension in offseason

Published: Dec 03, 2023 at 10:25 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Dak Prescott could be on the verge of a MVP season -- the first such campaign in Dallas since the Clinton Administration.

That excellence appears set to be rewarded this coming offseason.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Prescott and the Cowboys are expected to work out a long-term contract extension this offseason that will make Dak one of the highest-paid QBs in the league.

Related Links

Any potential extension -- while warranted by Prescott's play on the field this season -- also serves as a practical bookkeeping measure. Prescott currently sits to carry a $59.455 million salary-cap hit in 2024 -- the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract signed in 2021. Such a cap hit would significantly hinder what Dallas could do during free agency -- the team also has extensions for young stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb on its to-do list -- so expect talks to ramp up once the season ends.

Rapoport reported Sunday that Prescott is due a $5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the new league year, so a potential extension likely would occur before that deadline. Prescott's current deal also contains no-trade and no-franchise tag clauses. 

Prescott currently is playing some of the best ball of his career and is fresh off a three-TD performance in a prime-time win over the Seahawks on the heels of winner NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November. Thursday's win over Seattle marked Prescott's sixth consecutive game with two or more touchdowns, and his 20 TDs through the air are the most in Cowboys history since 1970 over a six-game span.

"I understand nobody's opinion defines me, that's the great part about life and that's the great opportunity that we all have, that people can say whatever they want, but you know I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing," Prescott told reporters on Thursday night when asked how it feels to be silencing critics with his recent play. "So, because I'm playing as well as I am now doesn't mean I'm going to stop, doesn't mean I'm going to listen to them now."

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (thigh) active vs. Patriots

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is active for the Chargers' road game versus the New England Patriots despite dealing with a thigh bruise
news

Texans WR Tank Dell (calf) active for Sunday's game against Broncos

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is officially active for Sunday's game after battling a calf injury during the week.
news

Injury roundup: Jets RBs Breece Hall (hamstring), Dalvin Cook (shoulder) both expected to play vs. Falcons

The New York Jets will have their full arsenal of running backs available this week as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak. Running backs Breece Hall (hamstring) and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) are both expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of first start in Green Bay: 'If you love football, you love Lambeau Field'

When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on Green Bay in prime time, the two-time Most Valuable Player will be making first-ever start at Lambeau Field.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle) set to play Monday vs. Jaguars

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle) will play in Monday night's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Zac Taylor announced Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson on facing Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: 'He's starting to get back in his old ways'

Longtime Cardinals and current Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson says quarterback Kyler Murray is "starting to get back in his old ways" coming off an ACL tear in 2022.
news

11-time Cowboys Pro Bowl TE Jason Witten coaches high school team to state title

Jason Witten, an all-time Dallas Cowboys great, coached the Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas) Warriors to a TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division II state championship win over the Regents Knights (Austin), 52-10, on Friday night in Waco.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Rams; Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) ruled out

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out for Week 13 due to a concussion, ushering in Joe Flacco into the starting role for Cleveland against the host Los Angeles Rams.