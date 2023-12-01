Cowboys, Seahawks combine for fifth regular-season game with zero punts

The Cowboys generated four touchdown drives, four field goals, a turnover on downs, and a kneel-down on the night. Seattle earned five TDs, an interception, a missed field goal, and three consecutive turnover-on-down drives to close the contest.

While the offenses move the ball up and down the field, combining for 817 yards and 58 first downs, the Dallas defense came up huge down the stretch, keeping the Seahawks from adding to and re-taking the lead late.

On the final snap, Micah Parsons came free off the edge to force an incomplete pass from Geno Smith to end the threat at midfield. After the contest, Smith said it wasn't a blown assignment that led to the game-ending pressure. With the Cowboys showing heavy blitz, Seattle was a man short on the line and hoped to beat the pressure by slipping running back DeeJay Dallas around Parsons for a first down on fourth-and-2.

"You know, it is a zone," Smith said. "The right tackle had a squeeze right there versus zero. So, he did the right thing. Micah coming free, we knew that would possibility happen. We tried to get the ball around him. I just wasn't able to."

The play was a good design by Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to get his best player free to win the game. In a back-and-forth high-wire act, that defensive play made the difference in the end.