Jerry Jones feels 'very good' about where Dak Prescott (calf) is coming off Cowboys' bye week

Published: Oct 26, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Kevin Patra

Dak Prescott was seen Monday at the Dallas Cowboys facility without the walking boot he sported following the club's pre-bye victory over New England.

Since suffering a calf injury in Week 6, all signs have pointed to the quarterback returning without missing a game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined 105.3 The Fan's "Shan & RJ" show Tuesday morning and said he's confident with where Prescott is at heading into the week.

"Based on what you saw yesterday (without the boot on), that was very encouraging," Jones said. "But those things have to be monitored. You've got a solid week, which is great, to monitor that…I feel very good about where Dak is right now."

Prescott is dealing with a calf strain suffered before the Cowboys' bye. Dallas' first practice of the week comes Wednesday, when we'll begin to see if all the positive talk the past week was true or wish-building.

Jones noted that he's less concerned about the calf injury than he was about Prescott's shoulder issue suffered during training camp.

"Much less, much less, not even in my thought process of things to worry about," Jones said. "Comparing the two, I wouldn't compare the two. One is much less sensitive to me, I'm talking the calf than the shoulder."

