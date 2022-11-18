Darius Slay on Eagles' signings: GM Howie Roseman 'trying to get that confetti to fall on him again'

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman's moves this week signaled to the locker room that the Eagles wouldn't sit back and see how things play out down the stretch. Philly is all in.

Roseman bulked up the defensive line with the additions of Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph following the trade-deadline acquisition of edge rusher Robert Quinn. The additions help buffer the Eagles' biggest weakness heading toward the stretch run.

Message received.

"I hope it's a message to everybody in the locker room," corner Darius Slay said Thursday. "That's how it's supposed to be in the league. Everybody's not here just to be a participant. Everybody's trying to win a Super Bowl. Howie does a great job just making it known. Like, 'hey, this is what we're trying to do too.' He's won one before, so he's trying to get that confetti to fall on him again. I want it too."

The Eagles' run defense has struggled since rookie Jordan Davis went on injured reserve. Adding Suh and Joseph bolsters the interior defense, allowing a rotation to keep players fresh. In Monday night's loss to Washington, Philly's D was on the field for 81 plays and struggled to get off quick stops, earning just one three-and-out.